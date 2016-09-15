AT&T Byron Nelson raises $5.8 million for charity

The Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas recently announced the 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson raised $5.8 million in net proceeds for its beneficiary Momentous Institute. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas has owned and operated Momentous Institute since 1920 and began operating the PGA TOUR event in 1968. The tournament has raised more than $149 million for Momentous Institute to date.

“We are incredibly grateful to our title sponsor, AT&T, and our partners who helped make this another successful year for our tournament and, ultimately, for Momentous Institute,” said Tim Marron, 2016 Tournament Chairman. “It is humbling to see the results of everyone’s hard work come together to benefit our Club’s longstanding mission to change kids’ lives.”

Momentous Institute directly serves more than 6,000 kids and family members annually through therapeutic and educational services. In order to change the odds for far more children than could be served directly, the organization extends its social emotional health expertise by investing in research and offering training nationwide.

“The proceeds from this tournament yield a lifetime of change for the kids and families we serve through Momentous Institute,” said Guy Kerr, Momentous Institute’s board chair. “Every person who has a hand in making this tournament a success is part of a larger effort to ensure that more kids and family members have access to the mental health and education services they need.”

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be held May 15-21 at TPC Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas in Irving.

