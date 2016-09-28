Blair Witch sequel brings new, chilling horror to screen

The Blair Witch Project has been a staple of the horror genre for over 25 years now. Released in 1999, it was many moviegoers’ first experience with the found footage medium of storytelling that would be further popularized by the Paranormal Activity franchise.

The story of three film students being stalked by strange and supernatural horrors they planned to investigate presented a quieter type of terror, one which focused more on developing an unsettling atmosphere, the slow development of characters, and a reserved level of visuals that left much to the imagination of its viewers.

Many critics of the time praised the film for this, while others were left unimpressed by what they viewed as a lack of substance. With that in mind, the Blair Witch (2016) has the difficult job of staying true to the spirit of the original, addressing the issues that led some to pan it, and trying to find its own unique voice. So, does the new film manage to meet these requirements?

Well, yes and no.

Blair Witch (2016) follows the story of the younger brother of one of the characters from the original Blair Witch Project trying to find evidence of what happened to them, making it a direct sequel. While this isn’t the first sequel the franchise has had (we shan’t speak of the terrible 2000 film Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2), it is the first to continue the story, and it does this very well.

The emotional pacing of James Donahue, the surviving brother of the previous film’s protagonist, is quietly moving and lends itself to a deep sense of sympathy. James Allen McCune’s performance as James Donahue is believable with no major flaws, as is the whole of the film’s cast. His core group of friends lend him support by following him on his quest to find his long missing sister, showing visible relationships which allows the audience to form a connection with the protagonists.

These connections allow the audience to feel a genuine sense of urgency when the characters are put in danger, an emotional aspect which many films in the horror genre noticeably lack. Sadly, not all the characters in the film are as sympathetic.

Actors Wes Robinson and Valorie Curry play two locals living near the Blair Witch’s forest, and tag along with the main cast to investigate the legend. While their performance isn’t bad, they don’t really add anything to the plot or any of the characters’ arcs. They merely serve as a plot device to initiate the film, sharing the footage they claimed to have found depicting the infamous ending scene of the Blair Witch Project. The time spent on them could’ve been used to further develop the other characters.

The film is also very aware of its roots, and takes brief time to show the technological improvements that have occurred in videotaping in the past 15 years. While handheld cameras are used, most of the footage is taken from cameras worn on the characters’ heads. This gives the scenes a more personal and immersive style. This improvement does come at the cost of making some action scenes very shaky, more so than the original, which can make it hard to pick out details at times.

One aspect of the movie that really had me interested was the fact that the characters owned a camera drone, which I thought created the opportunity for some truly interesting visuals. What creepy, unnatural sights could you get from the aerial perspectives the drone could reach? Unfortunately, the drone is only used twice throughout the film, and during those scenes all it does is give some panoramic shots of the forest. With this being a sort of update to the Blair Witch Franchise, I was very disappointed that this didn’t play a larger role.

Still, while the drone scenes were lacking, the head strapped cameras more than make up for it. They allowed for a level of audience immersion that creates the foundation for truly good horror, and that is where the film’s greatest strength comes from.

The Blair Witch Project was praised for the atmosphere it created, using long scenes of scanning the surrounding woods that would slowly build up to the coming shocks. The Blair Witch (2016) uses this technique and reworks it, combining sound and visuals to touch upon a kind of fear that the recent forays into the genre of horror have lacked.

The characters find themselves in silence at numerous points in the film, nothing but the trees and darkness ahead of them. The silence becomes thick. They limit their breathing, taking short gasps as they strain to locate each other or something they think they may have seen, though all it does is bring out a sense of claustrophobia. The darkness presses in, they push themselves through branches and bushes, but they slowly calm down. The darkness abates, and their panicked breathing eases.

Then it happens. Something loud, something unseen, tears through the air. Like a shotgun blast, it jars the characters and, through their shock and horror, the audience. They snap around, looking in every direction, trying to figure out what it is. The thunderous roar strikes again, and a light of unknown origin shines through the trees and shrubs. It’s as though the tension in the air had finally become too much, cracking the world and letting something unnatural seep through.

It doesn’t stop. The characters panic, they run. They look in every shadow and every gap in the woods, terrified that what’s stalking them is finally making a move. The rush of foliage blurs, and the audience scan the screen in shocked silence, expecting the exact same thing. Every shriek and turn makes them more absorbed into the scene, making them question what they’re seeing. Was there nothing there? Did I actually see something then or did I just imagine it?

This goes on, dread building up as the characters and audience struggle to make sense of what’s happening, to see something that’s confirmed to be physical. They keep trying until finally… it sees them.

As wonderful as these scenes are, it is worth mentioning that there were some other experiments done in the Blair Witch horror style. Without spoiling anything, there are a few scenes that rely more on gross out horror, as opposed to the psychological and visual horror. They lack the buildup that helped make those scenes work, and ultimately they don’t really have any bearing on the events of the plot. You’ll know them when you see them, but that’ll probably be the only impact they make.

Ultimately, while not all the updates the Blair Witch (2016) attempts to use are successful, what it does get right is gripping, chilling, and impactful. Balancing well presented character arcs with a haunting atmosphere and some chilling visuals the original lacked, it succeeds where so many films of the horror genre lacked. I give this film a 4 out of 5, not perfect but definitely worth seeing.