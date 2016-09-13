City of Irving presents a live comedy show

Photo: Matthew Broussard keeps the laughs coming as he performs on stage during the Laughs by the Lake. /Photo by Matt Pedersen

The City of Irving presented a wildly unique and entertaining show for its residents beside Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas, bringing together world famous comedians for an evening of jokes and laughs. This marks the third year for Laughs by the Lake, a comedy festival organized by the City which has grown to become the largest outdoor comedy show in North Texas.

The planning behind the show, which took place Friday, Sep. 2, was led by Jasmine Lee, the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Irving. Jasmine, who has been working on Laughs by the Lake since its inception, talked about why this event was such a special opportunity for the residents.

“We did some reorganization of special events funds to see how we could do more with the same amount of money,” Lee said. “We realized we would be able to do something sort of unique. So we looked at what we currently offered, and we tried to appeal to everybody. We then realized we didn’t have anything geared toward adults. We came up with the idea of a comedy show so that it was something that the whole family could enjoy; but it would really appeal to the adults of Irving who maybe don’t come to the festivals, and don’t have kids.”

This year’s event held the distinction of being larger than ever before, not only by enticing more visitors, but also by bringing in more experienced entertainers to perform. Lee credits the event’s sponsors, including Frontier Communications, for this growth.

“This year we were able to utilize sponsorship funds to enhance the event, so we’ve got bigger talent here than we had for the first two years. All of our comedians this year have TV credits,” Lee said. “They’ve been on Comedy Central and Showtime, and America’s Got Talent. We’ve really stepped up the talent here. This is akin to going to a night at the Improv, or one of the comedy clubs in the area, except it’s free.”

Lee also explained that Laughs by the Lake is a collaborative effort put together by everyone within her department.

“It’s really exciting. We have a lot of fun in the office,” Lee said. “We go online, we watch youtube videos, and we ask people for recommendations. We really incorporate a lot of different people into the decision to make sure that whatever we get will appeal to the crowd.”

Lee mentioned that the laughter of the crowd is reward enough to make her start thinking about future events.

“That’s my favorite part of the event,” she said. “We started working on this year’s show back in November. So it’s been almost a full year of work to make this show happen. Then, when I get to sit down at the show with my family and hear everybody laugh, that’s the best part. It makes me excited to start planning next year’s show.”

The efforts of everyone involved with the event were definitely appreciated by the crowd, especially the entertainers themselves. With DFW comedian Comedian Q hosting once again, the show saw such veteran comedians as Matthew Broussard, Wendy Liebman, and Myq Kaplan take to the stage.

Kaplan, after walking off stage amidst a roar of laughter, talked about his past experiences performing in Texas.

“I live in New York City, and I travel the country doing comedy,” Kaplan said. “I’ve been to Dallas a handful of times. I was here in December; I performed at the Addison Improv. The other comedians are both from LA. So they brought us in to have a flavor of all over.

“In general, I started performing in Boston in 2002, and I lived there for a while. In 2008, I moved to New York, where I’ve lived since. I’ve done a few things on Comedy Central, I did the Tonight Show with Conan in 2009. I did America’s Got Talent last year, and I’ve released a Netflix special which came out two years ago. Now I’m just continuing to travel and do comedy.”

With the vast number of DFW comedic and live performance clubs in mind, Kaplan shared some advice he hoped would help young or struggling Texas comedians.

“Any city that’s not New York or LA that has multiple comedy venues is a great place to start. Anywhere you can go to multiple open mic nights during the week,” he said. “You’ll hear this from everybody, and it’s not really news, but the way to get good at comedy is to write it a lot and to perform it a lot. Just write as much as you can and perform as much as you can, and that’s how you get better.”

Wendy Liebman, a comedian, actor, and writer centered in LA, talked about how performing at events like Laughs by the Lake affects her, and why she became a comedian.

“There’s no better feeling than making people laugh,” Liebman said. “I think laughing itself is healing, but when you laugh in a group, the healing is exponential, because you’re all on the same wavelength. There’s nothing more joyful. I thought I was going to be a therapist once, but I decided that I would rather make a hundred people laugh than one person cry.”

Liebman also talked about why she felt local events like Laughs by the Lake are effective and important.

“I think because of technology now, and you’re on your phone now all the time, community is lost. So something like this is just reaffirming that it feels good to get together as a group, so we should continue doing this and everybody should come back next year,” she said.

Liebman wasn’t the only one who felt that the public events of Irving are helping to strengthen the community. Jessica Alvarez, a relatively new resident of Irving, talked about how she enjoyed Laughs by the Lake and what she was looking forward to in the future.

“This is my first one,” Alvarez said. “This is fun, it’s cool. I think this is something nice to have to build a sense of community. I just moved to Irving about six months ago, so this is my first Irving event that I’ve come to. But I’m definitely going to come to more. I know they have a holiday parade; I’m definitely going to go to that too.”