Don’t miss these events!

Coppell Band Shoe Drive Fundraiser

September 12-19

It’s time to clean out those closets and garages The Coppell High School Band will hold a Shoe Drive Fundraiser. Please donate gently used shoes of any kind during the drive. Just tie or band pairs together and drop off in the collection bin at the Coppell High School loading dock outside the band hall. The loading dock is located at the northeast corner of the school.

Main Street Event

September 16-17

Fri., Sept. 16 – Main Street Event in the Heritage Park area – 6pm-10pm -Free admission

Sat., Sept. 17 – Main Street Event noon – 6pm. The Caster Cabin and the Heritage Park Depot will be open for tours 1pm-4pm.

Plaza Music Series

September 17, 7pm – 9pm

Autumn marks the arrival of shorter days, cooler temperatures, and the return of the Plaza Music Series! Concerts will take place in Coppell’s Town Center Plaza, located at 255 Parkway Blvd. Concerts are free; no ticket or advance registration is required. Enjoy the sounds of Warehouse, a Dave Matthews tribute band, playing favorites from the DMB catalog.

Sundae on Sunday

September 18, 3pm-5pm

Join the Entertainment Series of Irving at the Texas Musicians Museum for a free sundae and to get the “scoop” on the concert series fall lineup. Door prizes will be awarded. Located at 222 East Irving Blvd., the Texas Musicians Museum will also offer discounted tours for $5 to the guests. More information by visiting www.entertainmentseries.com or call 972-252-3838.

College & Career Night

September 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

A College and Career Night for Irving ISD students will be held at Singley Academy (4601 N. MacArthur, Irving, TX 75038). There will be more than 100 tables providing information on colleges, universities and technical schools from across the United States and financial aid presentations in both English and Spanish throughout the evening. Register for the event at www.gotocollegefairs.com. By registering for the event using this secure link, students will receive a bar code to scan at each table visited instead of filling out prospect cards at each college table, increasing face-to-face time with admissions officers to learn more about the college.

Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face

September 22, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

A Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face network is starting in the North Central DFW area. The Young Survivors group will host its Kick-Off meeting at Lifestream Health Centre & Med Spa at 705 Main Street in Coppell, Texas 75019. For more information, visit the website at: http://bit.ly/2bL1k3U .