Don’t miss these local events!

DogFest DFW

October 1, 8 a.m. – noon

The Lone Star Chapter of Canine Companions for Independence is proud to present our 2016 DogFest DFW at the new Baylor Scott & White Health Kinkeade Campus! Bring your children, and your dogs, and meet the volunteers and graduates in the DFW area. Attendees will enjoy music, food, fun and games for all ages, all while supporting the life-changing mission of Canine Companions for Independence.

Canine Companions South Central Campus, 7710 Las Colinas Ridge, Irving, TX 75063. Event Day Activities: Dog Activities – Pupcake Walk, Paw Print Paintings – Kid Activities – Big Blue Dog Bounce House, Face Painting, Games – Contests- Dog Costume Contest, Best Dog Tricks – Food – Austin’s Underdawgs, Steel City Pops, Snowie Naturals.

Purple Paw Project

October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brighter Tomorrows, will host its 4th Annual Purple Paw Project event at Lively Park in Irving.

Scheduled during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Purple Paw Project will serve as a kick-off event to help Brighter Tomorrows raise awareness and community support surrounding the issue of pets and domestic violence.

Mardi Gras in the Fall

October 1, 5 to 9 p.m.

Coppell is proud to partner with Dodie’s to bring a new, fall spin to Mardi Gras, and to bring a brand new event to Old Town Coppell! Kids can enjoy face painting and arts and crafts, as well as the farmers market themed playground and the Main Street Interactive Fountain. Popular jazz musicians, the N’Awlins Gumbo Kings, will entertain the crowd. The N’Awlins Gumbo Kings capture the vibrancy of the Crescent City with both classic jazz favorites and well-crafted originals. For those who want to commemorate the fun, a photo booth with a variety of festive, Mardi Gras props, will be run by the Coppell Chamber of Commerce.

3 Redneck Tenors

October 1, 7:30 pm

The guys are home from their Nova Scotia cruise shows and now ready to perform for you at the Irving Arts Center. This popular group will certainly entertain you as well as amaze you with their beautiful voices.

Come early for we will have a silent auction and raffle set up for you to browse, bid, and buy.

Irving ISD Band Festival

October 4, 7:30 p.m.

Students, parents, staff, and community friends are invited to join us for a night of music performed by marching bands from Irving, MacArthur, and Nimitiz High Schools, along with a special grand finale featuring all eight middle school bands. The event will take place at Irving School’s Stadium and a $2 donation will be collected at the door in support of the Fine Arts department.