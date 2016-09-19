Family Promise of Irving hosts annual run benefiting local homeless

Every September, Family Promise of Irving hosts the Steps and Strides 10K/5k & 1 Mile Fun Run to benefit local families with children that live in homeless situations. Even with the muggy weather, this year’s sixth annual run was a huge success with over 150 participants enjoying music, games, food, and exercise at host church, Hackberry Creek Church, on Sep. 10.

“Considering the weather scare, we think this was a great turn out,” Teri Petty, director of Family Promise of Irving, said. “It has been a community effort and a lot of fun.”

In addition to Steps and Strides, Family Promise of Irving hosts a second fundraiser, the Night of Promise, each February.

“This is a pretty cool thing a community could do to help fight homelessness,” Ramon Guerra said. “This is my first time attending one of the Steps and Strides races, so I am just enjoying the atmosphere. I could see this growing bigger and bigger every year. It’s a great cause.”

Family Promise of Irving provides food and shelter with the help of host churches that share the responsibility of hosting three to five families every night for up to 13 weeks. Volunteers work together to provide meals, tutoring, and various activities as the adults in the families search for new jobs, undergo job training and obtain permanent housing.

Jonathan Toman, the group’s treasurer, has been involved with Family Promise since the very beginning. He has participated in the 5K run every year. He also thought the turnout of this year’s event was great considering the rain in the Metroplex. Other races around Dallas-Ft. Worth canceled the same morning.

“I’ve been involved with Family Promise since the planning stages,” Toman said. “I really believe in this organization. Any way I can help them out, I will.

“It’s great that we are able to assist families that have fallen on hard times. It helps bring back self-sufficiency.”

Kathy Acker, co-chair of Steps and Strides said the only reason the race would have been completely canceled would have been if there was lightening in the area. The race would have continued in the rain.

Toman feels the race is a great way to bring the community together for a unified goal.

“We have come to show our support the last two years,” Bobby Evans said. “Sometimes people fall down, and this organization does a great job at helping families get in their feet again.”