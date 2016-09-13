Five Irving ISD elementary students shine at Lone Star Leadership Camps

Five Irving ISD outgoing fourth and fifth graders were among the 1,144 outstanding students in fourth through eighth grade who participated in the Education in Action’s summer 2016 Lone Star Leadership Academy camps this summer.

They are Brooklyn Brown, Lilliana Crawford, Tiffany Guajardo and Sabiyah Salem of Townsell Elementary School and Pedro Lara of Schulze Elementary School. The students were selected based on demonstrated academic success and leadership ability, an educator recommendation, and involvement in school/community activities.

During the weeklong, overnight camps, these distinguished students developed leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas. Participants experienced what they are learning in school through visits to notable and historically significant Texas sites such as the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. In addition, professionals at sites visited introduced students to a wide variety of unique careers during each camp.

