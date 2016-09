Irving ISD Superintendent of Schools Jose L. Parra, Ed.D., Pastor Gabe Hatch and Stipes Elementary School Principal Bonnie Richardson sign a Partner in Education certificate as Stipes Elementary welcomes Irving Baptist Fellowship as a new Partner in Education.

Irving Baptist Fellowship generously donates their time and resources, including school supplies, participating on the campus involvement committee and PTA, and will soon donate to the school’s attendance initiative.

SOURCE Irving ISD