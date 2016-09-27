Irving Cares celebrates Great Harvest Gala

Photo: The Great Harvest silent auction includes a stuffed dino willing to dance with patrons in an effort to raise funds for those in need. /Photo by Matthew Pedersen

In the pursuit of their goal to help the struggling families of Irving, Irving Cares held its annual fundraiser, The Great Harvest. Patrons and sponsors swarmed to the Irving Convention Center’s scenic fourth floor Friday, Sep. 16, enjoying an evening of lovely food and music. While the event was filled with fun, the sponsors and the core staff of Irving Cares never forgot the reason behind the festivities: to provide aid to Irving’s citizens who are in need.

Teddie Story, the CEO of Irving Cares, stood at the front door, personally greeting those who took time out of their schedules to attend.

“This is our twenty-sixth year to have The Great Harvest,” Story said. “We are very excited about the people who will support us through this event. It is our biggest fundraiser, and it’s a big piece of our budget.

“We hope tonight to raise $300,000, so that we can do the services that we need. We help Irving families with very basic needs: food, rent, utilities, jobs.”

The money gathered is certainly essential for their operations, and Irving Cares, as Story explains, goes above and beyond as a non-profit to provide aid and benefits to those who seek their help.

“The overall way that Irving Cares spends its money is that 83 percent of the money we raise goes towards our programs. The industry standard is only 70 [percent], so we make a bigger investment in our customers and the people that we serve, instead of other things,” she said.

Such a large event takes months of planning and dedication.

“We started this in April. It takes a long time to put together the sponsors, the people who donate money, the people who donate auction items, the people who do the work here today,” Story said. “We’ve been working for a while on getting this all started, and it all culminates tonight with 430 people in the house to help us raise the money that we need.”

Sydney Leigh Roberts, the Event Chair for this year’s Great Harvest Gala, talked about being hands on with leading the event organization and how structured Irving Cares has made the process.

“This will be my fourth year as chair, and we really have it down to a science where we know what we want to do every year now,” Roberts said. “Some of the biggest decisions we have to make are what the menu will be, maybe what the centerpieces are going to be, and what the live auction items will be. We have a lot of wonderful silent auction items that are donated every year, then we just have to plan the event and pick a date.”

The menu and centerpieces truly do deserve a special mention, as these seemingly little details show the level of commitment the Irving Cares Staff made. The chefs at the Irving Convention Center prepared a meal consisting of brazed short ribs, chicken Florentine, cheese jalapeno grits, and a vegetable bundle. Then there was crème brûlée or salted caramel cheesecake for dessert.

As for the centerpieces, this year’s gala featured an array of special vintages of wine at the heart of every table. This presented a fundraising opportunity where participants could donate money and receive a bottle of limited edition wines for themselves.

Public interest in the event has been phenomenal, according to Roberts, who talked about how even at the last minute, people were hoping to get seats.

“This is a yearly get together,” Roberts said. “People who don’t really get to see each other for a year get together for this event. We’ve had people calling us as late as 4 o’clock this the afternoon, hearing that there is a cool event going on tonight and to see if there are any open seats here. We’re full packed tonight. It’s great to see our sponsors here, because this is our way to thank them for a full year of support.”

Teddy Story took a moment to talk about Irving Care’s history, and how it has shown continued growth over such a long period of time.

“Irving Cares is 60 years old next year, so we’ve been in existence for a long time,” Story said. “It continues to grow each year. We want to be able to serve the people who need us. Galas and fundraisers like this are one of the ways that we can introduce people to Irving Cares. Let them know about what we do, and how we serve the people.

“We want the Irving Community to know how thankful we are for their support. We have tremendous people who really do care about their neighbors. They care about the people who need help and they want to do something to make that help happen. We are very thankful for that.”