Irving Elks donate funds to aid officers in need

Photo: Members of the Irving Elks club present a $14,000 check to the Assist the Officer Foundation on Wednesday, Sep. 7. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

The Irving Elks presented a check for $14,000 to the Assist the Officer Foundation on Wednesday, Sep. 7 to honor the five officers who died in the recent police attack in downtown Dallas.

The fraternal organization organized a chicken fried steak dinner that took place in Irving on July 30 to raise funds for the families of the officers who were affected.

“We raised $14,000 in a one-day event,” Ed Salazar, Irving Elks Secretary, said. “It took a week for it all to trickle in and get the final numbers while also getting things set up to make the presentation of the check today. “

The Assist the Officer Foundation offers support to officers in need that are affected by injury or illnesses while also providing support and comfort to families of active duty officers who are killed in the line of duty.

“It’s the community support as well as the organizational support of the Elk’s lodge,” Frederick Frazier, Dallas Police Association Vice President, said. “They put forth the effort and came together for a good cause to help out the officers and sought out a fund that’s been around since 1999 in the Assist the Officers Foundation that has been providing funding for officers for many years.”

Salazar said that Don Cagle, Local President of the Irving Elks, came up with the idea to make a contribution. The money raised from the dinner the Irving Elks hosted, would not have been possible without the contributions from Elk members and those who volunteered from the Irving community.

“They really stepped up big time as we had volunteers out the wazoo.” Salazar said. “We are aware that without their support and involvement it couldn’t have been done. Many of them donated money, some donated goods, while others even donated their time to help.”