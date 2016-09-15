Irving Flood Control District proposes tax rate for fiscal year 2016-17

IRVING, Texas– Irving Flood Control District Section III (IFCD 3) published its official notice to residents of the Valley Ranch area that the tax rate in support of IFCD 3 services for fiscal year 2016-17 is proposed to be $0.128 per $100 valuation.

This rate, unanimously recommended by the board, is unchanged from the amount that was levied for the current 2015-2016 fiscal year. As a result, property taxpayers in Valley Ranch will only experience a change in their tax bill for flood control facilities and operations if the assessed value of their property has been revised in the past year by the Dallas County Appraisal District.

“The 2015-2016 fiscal year was one of the most significant in the 33-year history of IFCD 3,” said Kim Andres, president of the IFCD 3 board. “As a result of strategic management of funds across the past four years, we were able to bring major improvements to the pump station electrical feed, motor controls and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, as well as the addition of twin Caterpillar-powered electrical generators without seeking support for a bond issue. While making these important, long-term revisions to our single most significant asset, we also continued our ongoing program of routine facilities operation and maintenance, as well as major maintenance associated with the continual effects of natural erosion along the Ledbetter sump and other IFCD 3-managed waterways.”

The proposed $0.128 per $100 valuation tax rate will be on the agenda for adoption at the Sep. 12 regular meeting of the IFCD 3 board, to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Ranch Association offices, 8830 N MacArthur Blvd in Irving. The 2017 IFCD 3 fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2016 through Sep. 30, 2017. A special presentation on the newly improved pump station will be held at 7:30 p.m., following the board meeting.

SOURCE Irving Flood Control District Section III