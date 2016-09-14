Irving, Grand Prairie work together to create fire training facility

Photo: An artist’s rendering depicts how the completed fire training facility will look. /Courtesy rendering

Firefighters in the cities of Irving and Grand Prairie will soon have a new joint training facility, thanks to cooperation between the City of Irving and the City of Grand Prairie.

Construction is well underway for the joint facility that will be located on the corner of North Belt Line Road and State Highway 161. The Irving Fire Department had been looking to build a multi-faceted facility for over 17 years.

“This project has gone through many fire chiefs,” Irving Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor said. “It finally worked out. Our city council, city manager and mayor were very instrumental in ss getting that, so we’re very appreciative.”

The department’s current facility, located on Esters road in Irving, is dilapidated and has been deemed as unsafe, according to Taylor. As a result, new officers who required training had to travel to the west end of the DFW International Airport to train, which often left parts of the city exposed during the process.

“The premier part of [the facility] is our five story training building,” Taylor said. “It is a multifunctional building that allows us to do a variety of training. We have two fire simulators, and three burn rooms, which allow us to practice fighting live fire.”

Fire chief Victor Conley was quick to point out that the burn building will allow officers in training to practice many rescue tactics essential to their profession.

“It will help keep firefighters trained on multiple aspects of responses, from confined spaces to trench rescue, and high and low rescue,” Conley said.

The project is roughly over $4 million, but Irving is only responsible for funding half of the project. The scheduled date of completion is April 11, 2017.

“We were able to get twice the facility with half the money, which saves our community a lot of tax dollars as well as Grand Prairie’s residents,” Conley said.

Grand Prairie which currently partners with Tarrant County College to do its training has never had its own fire training facility at all.

“We don’t have one and really have never had a facility,” Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said. “We’re obviously excited about it since everything we do here is on the job training. A facility likes this will make us be that much better, that much more prepared and operate much safer.”

Taylor added that many inside the department had doubts that the project would even get done.

“There were a lot of members in the field that felt like it would never happen,” he said.

The project is just the first phase of many for the enclosed campus designed by ADG out of Florida. The City of Irving bought the 39 acres with intentions to build more than just a fire training facility, which will only take up roughly six acres of the site.

“Eventually on the northern side of the site, the city has plans to add a multi-faceted police and fire headquarters and police dispatch,” Taylor said. “Also, there will be an indoor rifle range, gun range and tarmac for police.”

The facility is not only helps new recruits become better prepared, it is also key in economic development.

“It’s going to help our city of Irving to achieve the ISO PPC publication protection classification (PPC) rating of 1 which impacts insurance rates for commercial and private citizens,” Conley said. “It’s one of the big things corporations look for before they move into a community.”

Although the number of fires happening in the city of Irving is down from what it once was, according to Conley, the ongoing threat of fire makes the need for a fire training facility important.

“When fear kicks in to the general public, that’s when muscle memory kicks in which comes through training and drilling,” Conley said. “We have a lot of experience retiring from the department and a lot of new recruits, so it’s necessary that we practice our policy and procedures to close that gap.”