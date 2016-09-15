Irving High receives grant to perform in the Meyerson

The Irving Schools Foundation awarded Irving High School and its music department a generous grant to support a unique musical event entitled, “Irving in the Meyerson.”

On Feb. 25, Irving High’s band, choir, and orchestra will host a day of free concerts at the renowned Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas’ Arts District. The Meyerson, which is home to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and internationally-celebrated visiting artists, will open to hundreds of Irving ISD students, parents, staff and friends. The showcase will feature student musicians from Irving High and its feeder middle schools, Crockett, de Zavala and Austin. Plus, a district wide elementary chorus and student art exhibit are in the works to round off the afternoon.

SOURCE Irving ISD