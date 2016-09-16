Irving ISD voters approve tax ratification election

The Irving ISD Tax Ratification Election (TRE) passed Saturday, Sep. 10, with 82 percent of voters in favor of the district’s Penny Exchange. Of the 2,191 residents who voted, 1,797 voted in favor of the TRE.

Through the penny exchange, moving 13 pennies from the Interest & Sinking (I&S) tax rate to the Maintenance & Operations (M&O) tax rate, Irving ISD officials estimate the district will now receive approximately $10 million or more in additional state aid from Austin while maintaining the same overall tax rate for its local taxpayers.

The additional state revenue will be used for teacher and staff salaries, instructional resources and facility maintenance. With the additional funds from the TRE, Irving ISD teachers and staff will receive a pay increase to their base salary for the first time in two years. Employees will see the increase in their paychecks at the end of September.

School district tax rates are made of two components:

M&O: The largest part, the maintenance and operations (M&O) rate, is used to fund the daily operations of the district such as salaries, benefits, transportation and curriculum materials.

I&S: The second part, the interest and sinking rate (I&S), is used to pay for bonded debt.

With the passage of the TRE, Irving ISD’s M&O rate is now $1.17, 13 pennies higher than in 2015, but the overall tax rate has remained the same because the Irving ISD Board of Trustees, by ordinance at a special-called meeting on July 18, required lowering the I&S rate 13 pennies if the TRE passed.

SOURCE Irving ISD