The city’s annual festival in the heart of the Irving Heritage District captures the hometown feeling of Irving. Outdoor attractions included live music, the Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, free rides and activities for children, and a Craft Marketplace. For the first time, the event included an indoor art show hosted by Glory House. /Photo by John Starkey
Irving’s Main Street Event shines
By Staff In Arts & Entertainment
