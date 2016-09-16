KIB seeks volunteers for 25th annual Trash Bash/Trash and Treasures

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) invites the community to attend the 25thAnnual Trash Bash on Saturday, Sep. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, along the Campion Trails, for a morning of community service, food and fun. For the fifth consecutive year, the Trash Bash is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, and will be one of many similar events occurring across the country that day. The nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands raises awareness of environmental issues like litter, and encourages everyone to lend a hand to make a difference in their community. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate.

KIB will provide supplies such as litter pickers, trash and recycle bags and gloves. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup, and volunteers will also have the opportunity to register for prize drawings. The address of the park is 333 E. Interstate Highway 635 (LBJ), Irving, TX 75039.

This event is special not only for the 25th Anniversary celebration, but also because KIB is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to make the Trash Bash a “Trash and Treasures” event. Irving is one of 25 communities across the state chosen to participate in these events, which commemorate 30 years of TxDOT’s highly successful “Don’t Mess with Texas” program. For additional information on these events, go to www.dontmesswithtexas.org.

Please register online at http://www.cityofirving.org/KIB by Sep. 19. For more information, call the Keep Irving Beautiful office at (972) 721-2175.

SOURCE Keep Irving Beautiful