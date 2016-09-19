Labor Day Weekend DWI No-Refusal results

The Irving Police Department conducted Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) No-Refusal operations over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Sep. 2 and Saturday, Sep. 3 by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWIs are offered a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw, is sought for anyone refusing consent to a blood test.

A total of 10 arrests were made by officers working grant funded positions during the operational period – nine DWIs and one Non-DWI. Of those nine arrests, one was a felony level offense. Additionally, officers issued a total of 48 citations for various infractions.

The Texas Department of Transportation provides funding for these No-Refusal operations through the Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant. Since the beginning of the year, the Irving Police Department has conducted four such operations by dedicating officers to impaired driving enforcement. As a result, those officers accounted for a total of 47 DWI arrests, 3 non-DWI arrests and 183 citations for various offenses.

The Irving Police Department will continue to participate in these grant-funded operations as they have shown continued success in Irving and across the state.

