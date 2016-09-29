MacArthur musicians make All-Region Jazz Band

Four band students from MacArthur High School were chosen to be part of this year’s 2016-2017 Region 20 All-Region Jazz Band.

Students from Region 20 schools competed for the honor of being selected as members of this prestigious group. Musicians were asked to perform their jazz etudes and improvisation and chosen based on their performance and evaluations from five visiting adjudicators.

Irving ISD will be represented by:

Edward Parker Leon, 12th grade: 2nd Chair Tenor Trombone, Band 1

Emma Hillman, 12th grade: Piano, Band 2

David Olguin, 10th grade: 3rd Chair Tenor Trombone, Band 2

Jacob Worrall, 11th grade: Bari Sax, Band 2.

As members of the All-Region Jazz Band, these students will participate in a clinic, followed by a concert performance with area jazz professionals and ensemble of peers from across the Metroplex in December.

SOURCE Irving ISD