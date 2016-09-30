Ms. Mature Irving Pageant Contestants

Name: Gayre King

Marital status: Married twice

Children: Eight living children between herself and her current husband of 30 years, and 21 grandchildren

Education: Some college

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Secret to a happy life: Be true to yourself.

Important choices and decisions: I think I have learned something from every decision that I have made, from getting married to having children and grandchildren. As a military wife, I learned to adapt very quickly to new situations, new countries, new languages, new cultures; and I carried that through. I have two sides to my personality. On one hand, I’m very creative; and on the other hand, I have a good business head.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: I got to meet Richard Gere. He just happened to be making a film in downtown Chicago when I was visiting my daughter. I heard his trailer was down there, and I chased him down the street when I was 60 years old and embarrassed my daughter. He probably thought I was crazy.

Special sayings: He either will or he won’t. And if he doesn’t, we will always think that he should have.

Name: Judy Davis

Marital status: Married once

Children: Two sons

Education: Bachelor’s degree double major in clothing and textiles, and home economics

Birthplace: Hereford, Texas

Secret to a happy life: Doing for others and staying busy, and giving back to your community. My passion in life is writing notes and giving gifts to people.

Important choices and decisions: Being involved in church work. I loved being in the real estate business for 37 years. It’s been my life, and I have loved working with people.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: I never thought that I would be the mother of a special needs child. I spent 12 years taking Philip to therapy trying to rehabilitate him. My husband and I have cared for Philip for 52 years, and he has been in a wheelchair for 49 years. It made me realize how important every day is, and that God gives you every day, and you need to enjoy it.

Special sayings: Live your life in a way your children will know you stood for something wonderful.

Name: Tang Hussami

Marital status: Married twice

Children: One daughter

Education: Political science degree

Birthplace: Taipei, Taiwan

Secret to a happy life: The secret to a happy life is to come to America and enjoy all the space.

Important choices and decisions: I came here, and I had to rely on myself. I had to find a business to do, so I opened a restaurant; I did delivery; opened a retail store. I even learned English from the regular people. I did not go to school. I learned English from the street.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: When I came here, I had some trouble with people lying to me and stealing from me. But it is okay. Also I could not find an office job, because I did not speak English, so I had to open my own business. If I could change my life, I would come here earlier and go to school and learn things better.

Name: Gail Justin Norman Fields

Marital status: Married once

Children: Four children

Education: Bachelor’s of science degree in education

Birthplace: Aspermont, Texas

Secret to a happy life: Know Christ. I went through many battles, and the Lord sustained me all the time, especially when I became a single parent after the divorce. Raising my four children in the city, up here in the Metroplex, was not easy for me, but I just kept going and kept the faith.

Important choices and decisions: To continue on. I was discouraged by a few people when I first came up here to the city. I had never lived in the city before. I did not know how to ride a bus, a train or catch a taxi when I first came up here. It was sort of frightening, but I kept right on going.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: When I went through my brain surgeries, I sort of didn’t think I would come back as far as I did – but I did. God was merciful to me, because after the two brain aneurysms and a stroke when I had young children, I thought maybe I would have to go back home to West Texas, but I stayed and I thrived.

Special sayings: Keep going forward regardless of the obstacles coming your way, because I’ve had plenty. I dreamed as a child that I could go to faraway places, and I could do all these things, so I accomplished a lot of it. It is a miracle that I did. But I did.

Name: Nancy Ard

Marital status: Married five times

Children: Four boys and a girl

Education: GED, some college

Birth Place: Memphis, Tennessee. We lived around the corner from Elvis, and he went to school with my sister and brother.

Secret to a happy life: I think living for God is the only way to be happy. The only way. I don’t know of any other way, other than loving people. I love to talk to people, and I love to meet new people and that makes me happy.

Important choices and decisions: Getting married. No, I learned a lot. Learned not to do that again. I learned that I don’t need a man in my life to be happy. Being by myself makes me happy.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: I never thought I’d live to be this age. My mom died in her 60s and my dad died in his 60s. I’m 73, and I don’t feel a day over 30.

It’s had a big impact on my grandchildren and my daughter. I get to see her change from when she was growing up. I’m just enjoying being alive.

Special sayings: Usually I say, “Oh, beans!” or “Succotash!” Whatever comes into my brain – some kind of food. I love to cook. It’s probably my favorite thing to do. The problem is I cook too much, and I have no one to eat it. I was in the restaurant business for so many years.

Name: Rachael Gregory.

Marital status: Yes

Children: Two daughters, two grandsons, and five great-grandchildren.

Education: I went to the University of Cincinnati and I majored in philosophy and psychology. Then I came back to Dallas and I went to El Centro and I majored in fashion design and pattern drafting.

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas.

Secret to a happy life: The secret of a happy life is to think young and always have fun. To have a positive attitude. Without that you are nothing.

Whenever I was not happy or if I was depressed or whatever I was making up in my head, that all I had to do was recreate myself in the moment. Moment to moment, stepping into future. Cause there is no past; that’s gone. There is no future. You can plan ahead. But all you have is the moment that you’re stepping into right now. ‘Cause your future has already come to pass. So you’re stepping into your future and all you can do is recreate yourself moment by moment by moment. And whenever I feel like I’m not happy, I just recreate myself that I’m happy, fun and joyful. I am happy, fun and joyful. That’s my philosophy of life and it works real well.

Important choices and decisions: There are no mistakes. Every step you take is a learning level: stepping stones. Whatever you think is a mistake is really not a mistake. It’s actually a lesson. To learn; not to repeat it. Sometimes we repeat the same mistakes over and over. Because that’s a human condition, that we just keep doing the same thing over and over and over again, like Einstein said, is insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again, expecting a different outcome. And that’s not so. That’s insanity, to even to do that. A mistake, again, is a stepping stone and learn from that and go to the next. That there is no such thing as failure. And failure is actually that something was missing, that you didn’t do. And usually failure is because you didn’t take action and put into place. So that’s why a person is not successful, because they didn’t put into place the actions to get there.

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: One of the things I thought would never happen was kids, ‘cause they were not actually in my vocabulary.

I never really thought that I was going to be in the Irving Ms. Mature Pageant. That thought really never crossed my mind. And actually I’m having a good time! This is really great.

Special sayings: Fear. “Feel the fear and do it anyway.” That’s one of my favorites. When I start trembling, especially when I go onstage, that’s not really fear. There’s two type of fears. One is real fear and one is imagine fear. Real fear is someone is pointing a gun at you and you run. That’s real fear. Imagine fear is a fear like you’re not going to do it right, that you’re going to look stupid. Or that you’re going to fail. Those are just imagine fears. That’s why I say, fear: feel the fear, shaking in your boots, and just do it anyway. And here I am.

Name: Marilyn Wolford. My daddy named me after Marilyn Monroe.

Marital status: Twice

Children: I have two biological children, my husband has five, and together we have seven children and a whole lot of grandchildren. When I met him his children were grown; my children were still small. His children were grown and having children. He robbed the cradle when he married me.

Education: Associate’s in business, a bachelor’s in business and an MBA in dual accounting and finance.

Birthplace: Louisville, Kentucky

Secret to a happy life: The secret to a happy life is first owning it, realizing that because you’re alive your life is happy. And when you recognize you have a happy life, you laugh all the time and you’re just so joyful. And that’s my motto. Recognize and own your happiness, no matter what’s going on.

Important choices and decisions: One of the most important decisions that I made was joining the military. That was a turning point in my life. Because you may not believe this, but before the military I was very shy. I could not talk up to anyone. And the military made a man out of me. No, but it did make me become more outgoing because I became a sergeant of a squad, and you couldn’t be meek and mild. And everybody in my squad was male. So I had to put a little bass in my voice. And at that time I was even shorter than I am now: five foot two and about 98 pounds. I think that was a major decision.

Another decision was becoming a Christian. That was a turning point in my life. It took me from being out doing a lot of things I had no business doing to enjoying doing good things and being with people and laughing and enjoying life. So those are two major things. Another major thing is I married my husband, because I decided after the death of my first husband that I was never going to marry again. Never, ever, ever. And then I met him in September and we started courting in February and we got married in June. So, he didn’t mess around!

Something that happened in your lifetime that you never thought would happen: One, getting remarried. I never thought I would do that. Another thing is entering a beauty pageant! I’ve got three beautiful sisters, and one used to model as a profession. She’s the oldest one; I was considered the ‘ugly one’, but the ‘smart one’. Like my daddy said, “smart can buy beauty but beauty can’t buy smart”. So I never thought I’d be in a pageant. I never thought that I would remarry.

Oh, I went on a cruise. The first time I went on a cruise I never thought I could pay for a cruise, but cruises are so affordable now. They’re really the less expensive type of vacation. Bungee jumping! Last February I went bungee jumping. Never thought I’d do that. I had to mark it off my bucket list. When I was up there, my feet wouldn’t jump. So I told them, ‘you’ll have to push me’. And they did! You ought to do it; it’s a rush.

Special sayings: A scripture, “All things work together for good for those that love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.” Which means that everything that goes on isn’t ‘good’ but it works together and it’ll all work out.

And the other one, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” That’s what I was saying before I jumped over to bungee jump, or before they pushed me! Those two things have gotten me through a whole lot.