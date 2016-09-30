Panel celebrates Irving’s Mexican-American heritage

Photo: The Irving Heritage Society hosts a panel discussion on Luis Alberto Urrea’s novel, “Into the Beautiful North.” / Courtesy photo

As a part of Irving’s Big Read series, the Irving Heritage Society sponsored a panel discussion at the Irving Arts Center on Sunday, Sep. 25.

The discussion’s key topics were the themes and messages within Luis Alberto Urrea’s novel “Into the Beautiful North.” The story’s main theme revolves around the conflict of merging Mexican and American cultures at the countries’ shared border. A number of North Texas academics and literary figures made up the panel, which explored the theme holds significance for a heavily diverse community like Irving.

Al Zapanta, the president and CEO of the United States – Mexican Chamber of Commerce, moderated the discussion, further filling his role as a bridge between two countries. Zapanta shared his family history, and why he identified so heavily with the event’s purpose.

“My family is interesting, because I really am a big blend. My mother was half-German and half-Mexican. My father has got Mexican, Spanish, Irish, Filipino, so I got a little of everything,” Zapanta said.

Zapanta also spoke about how the themes of Luis Urrea’s novel further applied to the city of Irving itself.

“Irving has changed as our country has changed, but when you look at the history of Texas and the states along the southwestern border, you see that Texas has the biggest border with Mexico,” Zapanta said. “Texas has that major relationship, that history, along the border.”

Jan Bodnar, a member of the Irving Outreach Committee, is excited that the local schools have been getting involved in this year’s NEA Big Read.

“Every senior in Irving High School got a copy of the book this year,” Bodnar said. “That was provided by the Irving Schools Foundation, so they spent a lot of money to make sure that every high school senior got a copy of the book, and they’re reading it right now.”

Rick Stopfer, the president of the Irving Heritage Society, was in attendance for the panel discussion. Prior to its start, Stopfer talked about why his organization partnered with the NEA’s Big Read.

“The Heritage Society has always been one to work with the different agencies of the city, the different arts groups, the library, and other,” Stopfer said. “When the Big Read first came about citywide, the Heritage Society wanted to figure out how they could be involved, and how they could be part of bringing the community together through this.”

Stopfer also expressed satisfaction with how Irving has continued to support its library system.

“The City of Irving has done a great job. Over the years we’ve continued to improve our library system” building new libraries, expanding our existing libraries. People will tell you that people don’t use libraries anymore, but if you go to the library today, the one in Valley Ranch or the one in East Irving, you’ll see that it’s packed.

“It’s exciting to see that the young generation is involved, and to see that the library system has evolved. I also think that having the Heritage Society involved is important, because we need to explain to people how Irving became this, where Irving started from, how we’ve evolved, how we’ve changed, and how we’re going to change in the future.

“It’s important for us to come together and talk about our heritages, because we are a melting pot of heritages. That’s what we need to do, figure out how we can understand each other and accept each other’s heritages, to work together.

“I think Irving is a great city with so many opportunities. We’re so fortunate to have the different people who have gathered here today, that have showed interest in our community, and come to participate in events like this. It says a lot about our community,” he said.