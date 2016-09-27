Police chief speaks to local AMBUCS

Photo: Irving AMBUCS honor Chief Boyd for his service to the community. /Photo by Emily Menton

By Emily Menton

Irving police chief, Larry Boyd, visited the Irving chapter of the AMBUCS (American Business Clubs) to speak about his upcoming retirement at Spring Creek Barbecue on Friday, Sep. 16.

“It’s time to allow someone with different skills, thoughts and ideas to take over,” Boyd said.

Boyd began his police career with the City of Irving in 1980, then worked for Arlington for 22 years before returning to Irving to serve as police chief. During his tenure with Irving, Chief Boyd launched several community initiatives, including Coffee with a Cop, the Patrol Problem Solving Team and the Patrol Body Camera Program.

“It’s bittersweet,” Boyd said. “I hope to leave this organization on a positive note, in a way people can appreciate it.

“If we are not connected with our community, we won’t make any difference. What we do [protect citizens] won’t work correctly if there’s not a solid trust relationship that exists with the community. We have to instill a culture of trust in our department.”

Boyd credits his faith for his successful stint as police chief.

“When I look back on my career, I realize it was God’s plan for my life,” he said.

To honor Chief Boyd, AMBUCS is donating an AmTryke (a tricycle specially designed for children with disabilities) to a local child.