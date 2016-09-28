Racers Reunion connects fans with racing history

Photo: Racing memorabilia helps keep the history of the sport alive. /Photo by Matthew Pedersen

The Racers Reunion Banquet brought together veteran racers, historical items, and racing enthusiasts under one roof in a day of appreciation for the sport. The event took place in Irving on Saturday, Sep. 17, and culminated in a presentation which celebrated the achievements and careers of three legends in the midget car racing tradition.

Bart Stevens, who organized the event and led the presentations, talked about the history behind the Racers Reunion Banquet and the reasons behind keeping up with the tradition.

“This is the seventh annual Racers Reunion Banquet,” Stevens said. “We try our best to bring stories to life about people, places, and things that made a difference in the racing world. I spend a lot of time in the history side of things. I love exhibits, displays, and interpretive stories. This is a way for me, as a history guy, to entertain people but also teach them things in a passive way, so they leave here knowing something that they may not have before about a sport they’re passionate about.”

Stevens also talked about the process through which key speakers and guests for the reunion are selected.

“There’s been hundreds, if not thousands, of great drivers. I look at it regionally. I picked someone from the West Coast, Sleepy Tripp; I picked someone from the East Coast, Bill Schindler; and through the Midwest I picked Mel Kenyon from Minneapolis,” he said.

Stevens went on to explain that these racers, chosen from around the country, help to give the event an all-encompassing view on the history of motorsports.

“We do three features every year, and I try to do a national and regional portion so that there’s a reason for locals to come and a reason for national interest. We usually have a couple hundred people attending, and ten to twelve states represented at each year’s event.”

American Hall of Fame midget car driver Ron “Sleepy” Tripp, who joined the evening’s proceeding’s via phone during the main presentation, shared many details about his career and experiences with the assembled audience, including how he originally entered into motorsports.

“My dad actually raced hot rods, and he played high school football,” Tripp said. “So it was no surprise that when my brother and I came home, we were going to race cars and play football. I was four and a half and my brother was six when we started midget car racing. I did that until I was twelve. Basically, my dad provided some top racecars, and we did a lot of racing.”

Tripp also talked about how he earned the nickname “Sleepy,” which has remained with him his entire racing career.

“What happened was, when we started quarter midget racing, at four or five years old, within a year or two we were racing at night,” Tripp said. “We were racing sometimes three nights a week. At night, I’d be in the racecar in the pits asleep, because I was ready to go to bed. Then a few times the cars would be pushed out onto the track, and when they announced the drivers, I’d be asleep.

“I got hollered at with that name, and I’ve tried to get rid of it a few times. When I went to high school, I thought ‘it’s time to have an official name,’ but it never worked out.”

Mel Kenyon, also known as “Miraculous Mel” or “The Champion of Midget Auto Racing,” also shared some of his experiences via a video interview that played during the presentation.

“It’s always good to be able to talk to you [the audience] and talk about racecars and racecar drivers,” Kenyon said. “Old fogeys they call us now, but that depends on how you think about age. You know, I’m only 83, and I think I’m a kid yet.”

Kenyon talked a little about why he chose to specialize in midget car racing.

“It’s a very competitive and quick racecar, if you will. It’s always a fun thing,” he said. “Midget cars are fun to drive, fun to work on. That’s been our main bag to start with; that’s how we are finishing up.”

Kenyon also shared details about his 1965 crash, where his car’s engine burst, covering him with burning oil. While his injuries were severe, it didn’t stop him from continuing racing.

“Of course there was the bonfire, the crash,” Kenyon said. “I got rear ended, broke my bladder in 1965. Got 60 percent burned, 42 percent third degree. I lost the fingers on my left hand, but the Lord gave me my right back. So I was able to carry on.”

Kenyon would go on to qualify and compete in the Indianapolis 500 multiple times after this crash, never allowing his injuries to keep him from pursuing his chosen sport.

Bart Stevens, following the evening’s presentation, concluded the evening by talking about how living history, such as the stories shared by Sleepy Tripp and Mel Kenyon, can be found anywhere, as long as people are willing to look for it.

“Don’t be afraid to go out and learn somethings you don’t know about, because there’s some very interesting stories out there. Oral history is really important for our future.” Stevens said.