Suspicious item discovered at MacArthur High School

On Sep. 16 shortly before 10 A.M., Irving Police Department school resource officers at MacArthur High School were notified of a suspicious item found in an unused school locker.

Officers examined the item, and out of an abundance of caution, notified the Department’s Bomb Squad. The area was cordoned off and the school was temporarily evacuated. Bomb squad technicians removed the item and took it to a secure location for further examination. The item was determined to be harmless.

This incident is under investigation by the Irving Police Department.

SOURCE Irving Police Department