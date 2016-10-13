Author encourages students to jump into their dreams

Photo: Author Meg Medina signs copies of her books for fans. / Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

‘Jump out the plane and go for it.’

That’s the advice award-winning Cuban-American author, Meg Medina, gave to the crowd of roughly 50 students, teachers, and librarians who attended her book signing at the South Irving Library on Wednesday, Sep. 28.

“Don’t waste time,” Medina said. “If you want to be a writer or illustrator, whatever dream you have, please do not wait around the way I did ‘til you are 40. Do everything in your power to see it come into fruition.”

Medina shared an inside look at her upbringing that inspired her to write her most recent work, “Burn Baby Burn” before opening up the floor to questions and signing books and taking pictures with fans.

Medina explained “Burn Baby Burn,” released in March, is about her life during the summer of 1977 in what she described as the most unpleasant summer that New York ever experienced. The book draws on a time in which the city was plagued by record high temperatures, arson, a citywide blackout and a serial killer, Son of Sam, who was going around targeting and shooting young women on the streets.

“I try to capture Latino families, and Latino girls as they are,” she said. “I try to really draw that in a loving way and an authentic way, in a way that feels universal for everybody.

“We see stories of pressure cooker bombs, kids in this time are doing shooting drills and figuring out how to cover windows and stay safe if somebody loses it and starts shooting. The randomness of that violence and the issues around race and class and economics continue. All that, that is cooking now, was cooking then.

“So I think this book is a love letter to New York, it’s a love letter to strong girls, but it’s also a way for us to talk about now, and what’s happening now.”

Nimitz high school senior, Lilian Garcia, who brought her copy of “Burn Baby Burn” to be singed was quick to point out why she has become big fan of Medina’s work.

“When I look for a book, I look for people like me,” Garcia said. “Since the main character in the book was an 18 year old Cuban girl living in New York, I felt really connected to the character and the plot, because she’s Latina and its rare where I find books with strong Latina characters. When I do, it helps me strike a chord with the character. “

Natasha Grider, a librarian at Barbara Bush Middle School, pointed out that despite working at a school that is very diverse, she finds Medina’s writing transcendent.

“We have a sizable Hispanic, African American and Asian population, but these themes are so universal it just jumps and leaps over all that,” Grider said. “You can read in the language and know that she’s (Medina) Hispanic, but it really doesn’t matter because it just jumps clear over that. “

Medina also shared her secret to writing children’s books with the aspiring novelists who were in attendance.

“The secret in writing is you are really writing for one child,” she said. “You are writing for the child that you were and you are writing to answer all the questions that one child had about her life and why the pieces weren’t fitting in, and all those questions that you would wrestle with over time; you wrestle them in your writing.“