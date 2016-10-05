Benjamin Saenz speaks about his struggle to find his path

As a part this year’s Big Read, the Valley Ranch library hosted a very personal and intimate author visit from respected young adult and children’s author, Benjamin Saenz. Best known for his young adult novels “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and “Last Night I Sang to the Monster,” Saenz shows a depth of imagination in his work, provoking a sense of wonder that helps kids develop into lifelong readers.

Author visits such as Saenz’s are set up with two main goals in mind, connecting readers with their favorite authors, and letting authors share their experiences and perspectives on writing to anyone who is interested in pursuing that as a career. Saenz shared intimate details about how he gave up his former career as a priest to pursue his passion.

“I knew in my heart that I had not been wise enough to discern my true vocation,” Saenz said. “So I decided to leave the priesthood. It was very difficult and painful for me and for my family. But it taught me to be brave, because when you know with all of your heart, and your mind, and your soul that you made a mistake you have a choice: live in the mistake for the rest of your life, or go and live your life.”

Saenz does not spare his audience, made up of both teens and adults, regarding how challenging this transition was for him, and how the rewards were initially slow to come.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. Even though I was a reader, even though I had these things that I needed and wanted to say, I didn’t have the skill to put them out into the world,” Saenz said. “Besides, you think, ‘yeah, you just left the priesthood, you’re twenty-nine years old.’ When you leave the priesthood it means that you got a divorce and lost your job on the same day.”

Anyone starting out in writing or any artistic medium, will struggle to break into their craft. The difference between those who succeed and those who never go anywhere with their art is hard work and diligence, a lesson that Saenz proves to his fans with his own experiences.

“It’s like being an artist, you know? When you’re learning to be an artist you have this grand idea in your mind about what you want this painting to say and speak,” he said. “Then slowly, with discipline, your skill [as a writer/artist] catches up with your imagination. Then, and only then, could I call myself, honestly, a writer. It took me time.”

Saenz reflected on all the struggles he went through, from his departure from the priesthood to his efforts to find his creative voice, and told the audience he had no regrets.

“My coming into this world was hardly auspicious. I became a writer. I learned the craft. I learned how to do something that I had passion for and was called to do, because I had already made a rather public mistake. I was a priest, and I left the priesthood, because I knew that I had made a mistake and that this was not what God was calling me to do,” he said.

The experiences Saenz shared were very intimate and personal. They showed a genuine desire on his part to connect with the audience. That connection will no doubt stick in their minds as they read or reread his work, giving them a deeper level of understanding.

Danyelle Wiess, the senior librarian at the Valley Ranch Library, talked about how rewarding hosting these events, and fostering these connections, really is.

“It is one of my favorite things that the library does, when we get to have author events like this,” Wiess said. “So much of reading, especially for teens, is assigned reading in schools. Connecting people with an author who wrote a book that actually speaks to them, showing real feelings and putting a face to those feelings; it broadens the reading experience completely for everyone.”

Wiess also talked about how this deeper understanding can spark a child’s love of reading.

“Suddenly we’re not in a classroom. These are my people, we’re with my people, and here’s a guy who wrote something that deeply spoke to me. That’s my favorite thing about events like this,” she said.

After the event, Wiess talked about the library’s mission to serve the citizens of Irving.

“Come to the library; we love you. We want you to be here,” Wiess said. “We’ve got books, we’ve got databases. We can help you find a job, we can help you expand your career and skills, and we just love people. We love having people here, and we’d love if you came in.”

Saenz also shared his support of Valley Ranch Library and other libraries across the country. Early in his life, he too learned to connect with the authors of his favorite stories, as people.

“The books that I read changed my life and the way I looked at the world. I learned to be a generous reader, because the books that I read didn’t have to be about me, for which I am very grateful,” Saenz said.