Big 12 Conference discusses campus violence issue

The national news has been abuzz recently with the topics of domestic violence and sexual assault perpetrated by college athletes. While this has brought the public’s attention to a deeply disturbing problem, the issue is not new. With this in mind, the NCAA’s Big 12 Conference held its fifth State of College Athletics Forum, centering it around examining these issues, at the Belo Mansion & Pavilion in Dallas on Wednesday, Sep. 28.

With a diverse panel of speakers which included sports journalists, law enforcement officials, and ex-NFL members, the organization worked toward the twin goals of giving victims of such crimes a voice and finding potential solutions to help combat domestic violence and sexual assault in College Athletics.

Panelist Brenda Tracy, a registered nurse and survivor of sexual assault, talked about why she continues to pursue change and reform in the American athletics system.

“At any point I could’ve given up and not done what I did,” Tracy said. “At any point I could’ve said that this isn’t worth it, and stopped. I think that most victims do that, they stop. It affects their lives forever. I’m pretty tenacious and determined, so I didn’t stop.

“Most of us are silent. Most of us are victimized and re-victimized over and over and over. I’m glad we’re having this discussion because we have to talk about how difficult it is for victims to move forward.”

Panelist, Paula Lavigne, an investigative reporter for ESPN, questioned the message current programs convey when discussing domestic violence and sexual assault involving young athletes.

“These athletes sit through these National College Athletics Association compliance meetings and it’s hammered into them, ‘we won’t get money from the boosters, it’ll jeopardize it if you do this.’” Lavigne said. “Where is the message that they will be held to the same standard when respecting women, and respecting your fellow students? These things are wrong, and you need to understand what consent is. You need to understand that you can’t put yourself into a situation where there can be any question of what is happening.”

Lavigne also talked about the need to explore the root of these issues in order to prevent them.

“There needs to be a discussion about the root causes of this,” Lavigne said. “We talk about one of the causes of this, is athletes being encouraged to be aggressive, to hit people, and to take what they want. I think the coach needs to set the tone and say that that’s fine on the field, but that’s not appropriate in other situations.

“That has been identified as a root cause, especially for athletes, for why these situations, why this happens,” she said.

Panelist, Ray Rice, a three-time all-pro running back and Super Bowl Champion, talked about the problem from an inside perspective. Rice was released from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens after a video of him assaulting this fiancée (now his wife) in a hotel elevator was widely circulated on the Internet.

“I was so messed up in my ways of thinking,” Rice said. “I was out there helping with my community, I was out doing things, but I was not a good role model at home. I’ve taken all the right steps now to not try to be ‘the man’ at home, but to be a man for my daughter, to be able to walk her through life. It’s kind of scary to think about, but you have to think about protecting your daughter from your own self in your worst moments. That’s what made me reflect a lot.

“I have a son now. I have to walk him through life to tell him that you don’t have to be ‘the man’, but I will raise you to be a man. I also need to teach him that one or two bad decisions, your dreams will turn into a nightmare; would that I had the chance to change those words.”

Rice then talked about how his struggles have affected him, and how he strives to help others who are in a similar situation.

“I wouldn’t say that situation made me into a better person, but it definitely made me reflect,” Rice said. “I can honestly say I feel like a better individual today, from having gone through everything I’ve went through. I’m just trying to find a solution, to empower youth, to empower young college athletes.”

During the closing statements, Brenda Tracy talked about why she is so active in sharing her story with college athletes.

“I get asked sometimes, ‘why do you only talk to college football players?’ The reason I do that is not because I think they’re the only perpetrators; it’s because football is like a religion in our country,” Tracy said. “If I could go to every single college football team in this country to empower, engage, and mobilize those men, to have them get involved, I could have thousands of little armies all over the country that could really shift an entire culture.

“If the football team says, ‘not on my campus,’ other people fall in line. Sometimes the entire state falls in line,” she said.