Big Write celebrates diverse writers

The National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read event and the city of Irving honored some local artistic citizens through the Big Write poetry contest. The winners were announced just before the Luis Urrea book signing at the Irving Arts Center, allowing young writers to come up on stage and receive recognition for their hard work.

With divisions ranging from first grade all the way to an adult category, the contest called for poems celebrating Irving’s diversity by exploring individual’s international roots.

“I’m the English Language Learners’ teacher at the Chisholm Trail Middle School in Northwest ISD,” educator Ellyane Palmenteri said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to write for the real world through authentic writing with my students. In our ELL class, we looked at creating poems to tell the children’s stories about coming to America, or extended family coming to America.”

Palmenteri went on to talk about some of her students who not only participated in the contest, but ended up winning second and third place respectively in the grades six to eight category.

“Two of our students placed: Nathaniel Gonzales and Nolan Rodriquez. They got to see that when you try something and do something, you might get some great results, and exciting things can happen,” she said.

Palmenteri then described how amazing the city of Irving’s strong relationship with its libraries is, and how it allows for community events like The Big Write and author book signings.

“Their literature festivals, the young adult events they have for young fiction writers that they hold every year. It’s amazing,” Palmenteri said. “The libraries are obviously very connected with the community, offering all sorts of things for everyone in the community.”

Rani Ramasamy, the third place winner of the adult category, talked about how it felt to have her work publicly praised and recognized.

“It was absolutely amazing, because when I wrote the poem it was from the heart,” Ramasamy said. “When I won, it was a big accomplishment for me. This is my first time winning it.”

Ramasamy went on to describe her poem, and the deep, personal significance it has for her.

“The title of my poem was ‘Wings of Immigration.’ I used a bird as a symbol in that poem,” Ramasamy said. “How the bird migrated from its native land to another land, which is America. How it was scared to spread its wings in the beginning, and finally how it embraces the land’s many differences to become a better person. While the poem is about a bird, it is really about me coming to America and becoming a better person.”

Ramasamy also talked about how impressed she was that the city of Irving would come together with so many different organizations to help make artistic events like the Big Write possible.

“It’s awesome,” Ramasamy said. “We just talked to one of the staff here, and we congratulated her, because a lot of people focus more on sports achievements instead of academics. Normally people have two sides of them; one side is the outer layer which would like to gain the success of the material world, and the other side is striving to satisfy their heart, to satisfy themselves. When they have a program like this, they’re actually digging out the artistic heart of the individual.

“I would like to encourage more people to take part in this type of competition and contest. It encourages the management to host more events in the future, and it’s kind of a cultural thing for us as well. We are mingling with people, getting to know each other. It’s a great thing, so why wouldn’t you want to take part in it?”