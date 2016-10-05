Chamber of Commerce connects American and Japanese businesses

The Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce took great strides toward strengthening the businesses of North Texas through a panel that brought together Japanese and local business men. Entitled Doing Business with Japanese Companies, the event took place Thursday, Sep. 22, and centered around the discussion of business procedure and ethics in a multicultural world.

Beth Bowman, President and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership, talked about the purpose of the panel and what originally motivated the Chamber of Commerce to organize it.

“Today’s five-star signature program was really [created] to bring community awareness to what the team’s doing on an economic development front as we work to penetrate the Japanese marketplace,” Bowman said. “We are very fortunate in Irving to have about 34 businesses in our community that have a headquarter presence in Japan, Japanese base companies that have US presence in Irving. We want to work to expand that.

“Any time the Chamber can be a conduit is very exciting. Every day, day in and day out, our team has the pleasure to be a conduit and help business to business relationships, business to business development.”

The panel itself was comprised of business leaders with years of experience dealing in the international market place. Among them was Wes Hargrove, Senior Vice President of Development for 7-Eleven, and Jeff Horn, Jr, co-founder of Ohashi and Horn LLP, an international firm with offices in Dallas and Tokyo. Rounding out the group was Shinsuke Takahashi, the President of the NEC Corporation of America, which is headquartered in Irving.

During the panel, the topic of direct cooperation between American and Japanese businesses was inevitably brought up. The heart of this discussion was the need to adjust to different culture’s in order to promote synergy and efficiency.

Panelist Wes Hargrove explained that in order for companies to flourish while working with another culture, compromises must go both ways.

“We’ve had a couple of recent Japanese companies that have established some headquarters here in the United States,” Hargrove said. “We’ve talked a lot about what we need to do to interact with the Japanese companies, but they have the same obstacle. What do they need to do to adjust to the United States.”

“There’s a perception that the American people don’t necessarily work hard, and that’s not true. We’re all putting in a lot of hours. At the same time, it’s the management style too. Here in the United States we have the tendency to use humor, sarcasm sometimes; that’s sometimes misunderstood on the Japanese side. It truly is about being able to blend the best of the management style Japan is bringing with the culture of the United States.

“You’ve got to look for the best qualified resources, and I think when you do that you need to understand what drives them. Just as you struggle when it’s a millennial, gen-x, the boomers. How you manage people is still important, but you have to mix that with the style of management of the Japanese and the United States,” he said.

With the topic of utilizing the finest resources available in mind, Shinsuke Takahashi mentioned how quality is among Japanese Corporations’ highest concerns.

“Another point is, Japanese companies really believe in quality,” Takahashi said. “The very high quality. That’s good, but sometimes that is the part that is complicated. Sometimes they look for perfection in the quality. It’s a good thing, but it comes with a cost. When you’re trying to do business in Japan that’s something to remember, that quality is really key.”

Takahashi said larger Japanese corporations look to small businesses like those in North Texas for new ideas and strategies.

“Large Japanese corporations are aware, particularly in Japanese business culture, consensus building is key,” Takahashi said. “It’s a good thing, but at the same time a particularly large corporation takes its time. It prevents dynamic change in the business. They are aware that small companies, in comparison to large companies, are very innovative and fast moving. Large Japanese corporations understand that difference, and they try to partner with small companies.”

Following the panel discussion, Beth Bowman spoke about the strength of Irving, its economy, and its residents.

“Irving, Texas is a community that truly is built for business,” Bowman said. “Our best days are ahead of us. Each one of our residents, our employers, and their employees should really be excited and engaged to continue to tell the Irving-Las Colinas story, so we can continue to build a strong community for the future with the rich history that has allowed us to have the success we’re experiencing today.”