City of Irving files motion in U.S. District Court to dismiss lawsuit

The City of Irving filed a motion in U.S. District Court on Oct. 6 seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed on behalf of his son, Ahmed Mohamed, the former MacArthur High School student who, in September 2015, brought to school a homemade device that was described as a ‘hoax bomb.’

The City’s position against the lawsuit is that the Mohameds have not pled sufficient facts to establish any constitutional violation or any liability on the part of the City, and that Mohamed’s own allegations show the City had probable cause to arrest Ahmed for possessing the hoax bomb at school.

The motion states: “The top priority of the City of Irving is the safety of its residents, and the City will not be deterred from its mission when it comes to protecting the security and well-being of its schoolchildren.”

SOURCE City of Irving