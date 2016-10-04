Clay Cooley Dash for Dignity benefits working adults with disabilities

More than 500 participants walked, ran, and rolled as part of the 23rd Annual Clay Cooley Dash for Dignity.

The dash benefits the Citizens Development Center (CDC) and their employment and life-skills programs for disabled veterans and other adults with disabilities in need of employment.

Each participant of the dash who crossed the finish line was awarded a medal of completion. Then the top runners, in selected age groups and overall top runners, were awarded trophies and designer sunglasses.

Hosted at the Urban Towers on Saturday, Sep. 24, the fundraising event helps increase the employment resources and life-skills programs offered to over 500 disabled veterans and other adults with disabilities.

“The majority of the people we serve have at least two disabilities,” Kathi Sebastian, race director, said. “We empower them to reach their highest level of independence and employment.”

Typically employment consists of something that requires repetitiveness or redundancy, according to Sebastian. Customer service, packing, shipping, and sorting are some of the types of jobs available.

“This is a great fundraiser for the Citizens Development Center,” Leslie Miller, a parent volunteer, said. “The population it serves is amazing. Each year we are trying to get it to grow, and get more numbers. I love to come out and do my part.”

Miller’s son has been a client of the CDC for six years now, and he has participated in the Dash for Dignity for the past three years. She is grateful for a program like CDC that offers her son the opportunity to do the things he sees his family do on a daily basis.

“He sees his family leave to work every morning, and he is able to do the same,” Miller said. “He loves going to work. He works eight to four every day and earns his own paycheck.”

The CDC has a work center that employs more than 150 adults. They also have a team that connects clients with jobs in the community. These jobs could range from customer service at Neiman Marcus to a ticket taker at an event.

“Each adult grows to their highest level of independence, whether that be professionally, socially, or independence at home” Tim Allen, the executive director of the CDC, said. “This special population has needs. They can be productive, and they want to be productive in society.”