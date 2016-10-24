Comic-Con cosplayers celebrate creativity and compassion

Photo: With nary a Bat in sight, the Joker family seems to be at ease walking through the Irving Convention Center during the Dallas Comic Con. /Photo by John Starkey

Comic-Con came to town once again, bringing huge crowds to the Irving Convention Center. Celebrating comics, films, animation, and all things pop culture, the convention saw both celebrities and fans embrace their many types of fandoms.

The Dallas Comic-Con, taking place from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16, not only gave people a chance to delve into nerd/geek/hero culture, but also to show off their imagination by creating fantastic costumes. Walking from hall to hall during this exciting event, people were surrounded by a veritable menagerie of colorful characters and creatures. The experience was much like being a character in a Where’s Waldo book, and the enthusiasm of the crowd only served to heighten the experience.

Kiki Cosplay, a professional cosplayer who travels convention to convention to showcase her work, talked about her hobby.

“I make costumes for different characters, from video games, anime, pop culture, comics; and then I wear them for photoshoots and things,” Kiki said. “I come to conventions, meet people, do signings, fun stuff.

“It’s just a lot of fun. It kind of combines everything that I like in nerd culture, because I do like a little bit of everything. I actually majored in theater in college, so it kind of combines my nerdy fandoms with my love of acting, theater, and dressing up,” she said.

Of course not every artist cosplayer gets their own booth; many are young enthusiasts who come to conventions like the Dallas Comic-Con to debut their latest creations. Ramon Martinez, a costume maker, showed off his unique creative style with a robotic Voltron costume. Standing at around 9 feet tall, it certainly proved to be one of the more eye catching cosplays around.

“It’s basically corrugated plastic sheets, cut up, taped up, foamed up, glued up. That’s about it, yeah,” Martinez said. “I’ve also made a Groot on stilts that’s about the same height, at eight or nine feet. I’m currently working on a Doomsday. I was planning on bringing that one today, but it wouldn’t fit in the car. I like big. I think this is as far as big can go, because otherwise you can’t fit it through the door.”

Martinez described how great the fan response is when he draws upon popular culture as inspiration.

“I just had a lady with her child, I think he was like four or five. The lady goes, ‘look honey, a transformer,’ and then the kid goes, ‘no mom, that’s Voltron!’ So that’s awesome, I really like that people enjoy the costumes, and they love to take pictures with them,” he said.

Martinez also shared some advice to those who might want to create similar costumes for upcoming conventions in Texas and beyond.

“Just start doing it,” Martinez said. “That’s how I do it here. I don’t really have a plan when I start these things, I just kind of start cutting and taping, trial and error. Make stuff, that’s it. If you want to try it, the worst thing that can happen is it comes out a little different than how you planned. I had no plan when making this; people recognize it, four year olds recognize it, so that’s the real test right there.”

Of course, many cosplayers go beyond simply creating interesting costumes. Many use their skills to help participate in charity events. Cosplay organizations like the 501st Stormtrooper Legion, named after Darth Vader’s personal force of cloned soldiers, came together in order to help people and touch lives.

Jeremy Lindstrom, a volunteer with the 501st, talked about the group’s origins.

“Our founder is Albin Johnson,” Lindstrom said. “Originally he wanted to dress like a storm trooper and create his own costume, and he actually did that. Then he found three or four guys within a hundred-mile radius who were doing the exact same thing. He showed up at one place, and the others came and got around him, and people thought that was pretty cool. That was the start of the group.”

Sadly, the group would eventually experience a tragedy that has become widely known in the Star Wars Fandom.

“The charity part came later when [Johnson’s] daughter came down with cancer,” Lindstrom said. “She wanted a little robot that was like R2-D2, so they built one named R2-KT, because her name was Katie. It was actually in The Force Awakens. That’s what started the charity foundation part of it. It’s a non-profit. All of our costumes and stuff are out of our own pocket. We do charity work with Make a Wish, Toys for Tots around the holidays, and stuff like that.”

Lindstrom went into further detail about the charity work, describing what he views as the most important aspect of their work.

“We also visit children’s hospitals.That’s the most rewarding ones, because you get to see the kids’ faces light up,” Lindstrom said. “They’re walking around with IVs and stuff. It just tears your heart out. When a little kid is like, ‘come on Mr. Stormtrooper,’ and he’s only two and a half feet tall with his dad holding the PICC line from the cancer treatment. What’s two hours in a hot sweaty costume when there’s this kid who’s fighting for his life, and you can make him forget about cancer for two hours of his life. It’s what we do it for.”