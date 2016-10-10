Coppell celebrates Mardi Gras a little early

Photo: Festive colors of a New Orleans tradition fill the Square in Old Town Coppell. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

Hundreds of people crowded the Square in Old Town Coppell to celebrate a New Orleans tradition, Mardi Gras, typically celebrated in February or March.

Featuring live entertainment from the N’awlins Gumbo Kings, face painting, arts and crafts, an interactive fountain and playground for the children and most importantly a plethora of Cajun dishes, Mardi Gras in the Fall was a collaboration between the city of Coppell and Dodie’s.

“It’s just an opportunity to come together,” KamiMcgee special events coordinator said. “Our whole motto is to build communities. We make our goal to create opportunities for families to come out and spend time together. We are hoping that this becomes an annual event, because it’s really unique and it’s different.”

Part of the Mardi Gras tradition is the Cajun cuisine. Dodie’s, which specializes in this particular cuisine, provided jambalaya, étouffée, gumbo, boudin balls, chicken sandwiches and beignets. Frost Cupcakery provided cupcakes.

“The food in particular was a big draw, because I’m from Louisiana,” Coppell resident Gee Douglas said. “When I saw it was a Mardi Gras theme, I had to come check it out and see how they was going to portray us. I wanted to make sure that they did it right. “

This event marked the first time the city of Coppell allowed the selling of beer and wine in the Old Town Square.

“This is the first time we’ve had beer and wine in the city park,” Coppell City Council member Cliff Long said. “We had to pass an ordinance to get that accomplished and it has worked out fine. We had drinks at an event a couple of years ago, and they had to build a fence and put people in the cage for everybody that was drinking.”

Douglas, who moved to Coppell three months ago, commended the city for having events like Mardi Gras in the Fall.

“I do think it’s good for the community just to bring people out and get them together, especially with everything that’s going on in the world now,” Douglas said. “We see people from different walks of life come together in one place and be civilized, and you know I think it’s a reflection of the community. If you can bring people together and have no issues, I think it says something about people that are living here and that this is a good place to be.”

According to Long it’s important to have events like this, because the turnover rate in the city of Coppell is high.

“Coppell has a high turnover rate, but we’re about built out and maxed out, which is about 40,000,” Long said. “Unless something changes, we won’t have more [people] than that. There are a lot of mid level executives that get transferred around the country, but we want to make sure that the ones here have something to do. “

Long also mentioned that the city has plans to continue to enhance the Old Town Square where the Mardi Gras event was hosted. The square is highlighted by an architectural design that resembles a subdivision that was built in the mid 1930’s.

“This space used to be just soccer fields,” Long said. “This all began six or seven years ago. They came in with the design to mix the businesses, restaurants, office buildings and the row houses before they started building. The city has plans to add a theater, and a coffee house with a roaster ranch.