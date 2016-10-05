Coppell High School Band named champion of the USBands marching contest

Photo: The Coppell High School Band is named champion of the US Bands Metroplex Regional Championship marching contest in Denton. /photo by Susan Edgley

By Susan Edgley

Coppell, TX–The Coppell High School Band traveled to Denton for the USBands Metroplex Regional Championship marching contest, held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Saturday, September 24.

A total of seventeen bands from the North Texas area participated in the event. During the preliminary round, Coppell achieved the highest score of 83.550, earning caption awards for Best Color Guard, Best Music, Best Overall Effect, Best Percussion and Best Visual in Group VI.

The finals round of competition was delayed due to an intense lightning storm that was approaching the area. Although the storm eventually passed, it was too late to resume the competition and the contest was called off.

As a result, based on the preliminary round scores, Coppell was declared the Champion of the USBands Metroplex Regional, earning outstanding accolades for Music, Overall Effect, Percussion, and Visual, and finishing second in Color Guard (by only 0.2 points.)

“We are honored to be named Champion,” said Gerry Miller, Director of Bands for CISD. “USBands is a great organization and we were excited about participating in Saturday’s contest. Even though we were not able to perform a second time during the finals round, we had a good run during preliminaries.”

Coppell’s 2016 show, “Now I See,” also delighted the audience. The crowd was moved by the music and the visuals.

“The show is really coming together,” Miller said. “Our student performers have come a long way since they began learning the components this summer.I am so proud of their accomplishments and look forward to our next competition in a couple of weeks.”

Coppell will compete next at the Bands of America Regional at Plano on Oct. 8, 7:30 a.m., at Clark Stadium.