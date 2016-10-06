Dalton remembered through D-UP Benefit Run

Hundreds of people participated in the third annual D-UP Benefit Run on Saturday, Sep. 24, to commemorate the life of Dalton Debrick. In 2014 as freshmen at the University of Texas Tech, Dalton passed away after a hazing incident went wrong.

The benefit run which was originally started to cover Dalton’s funeral costs, has become an annual event to not only honor Dalton’s legacy, but also to raise awareness about the risks of hazing and to raise money for underprivileged children within the community.

“All of the money that we bring in from these events funds three different scholarships that are split equally between the Irving Nimitz Baseball scholarship fund in Dalton Debrick’s name, the Irving Schools Foundation the D-Up for Deeds scholarship in memory of Dalton and the Irving YMCA,” Bryan Debrick, Dalton’s uncle said.

The event took place at five different locations where the participants were able to take part in a raffle, poker run, live auction, and buy t-shirts to honor Dalton’s legacy.

“It’s basically a 5-card poker game,” Bryan Debrick said. “The players and participants purchase a card at the first stop, as there are five different stops, and at each stop they pull a card.

“We do pay out the top three prizes and winners of the best poker hands. This year I threw in a surprise where we gave out a prize for the worst poker hand.”

The Benefit Run mixes together a day for motorcyclist enthusiasts and hot rod buffs, and gives residents throughout the Dallas Fort Worth community a chance to mingle, play poker and make contributions toward the fundraiser. Due to laws in Texas the Debrick family are not able to call it a Poker Run.

Bryan Debrick decided that he would organize the event to allow Dalton’s parents a chance to enjoy the event and not focus on the preparation involved in putting it all together.

“This is our third year. The first one we put together a couple of weeks after Dalton passed away, and we raised about $6,200 dollars for the first event. The second year we increased it a little bit and almost raised $8,000,” Bryan Debrick said. “We are hoping to exceed that again this year.”

According to Robert Ray Johnson, a participant at the event, Dalton’s passing had and will continue to have a lasting impact on people within thecommunity.

“[The event] definitely has spread a big word, and it definitely has made an impact on a lot of peoples’ lives, including mine as far as the risk of being hazed or going to a party where there is alcohol,” Johnson said. “No one should have to go through what his parents and his friends have went through. It’s definitely hard, and this event spreads a lot of awareness.”

Debbie Debrick, Dalton’s mother, hopes that the family can get Dalton’s Irving Schools Foundation scholarship fund endowed so that it can continue to benefit children in the Irving school district forever.

“We started working with the Irving Schools Foundation and set up the scholarship in his name,” she said. “Last year, we did a $2,000 scholarship there. In order to endow that scholarship, we always have to pay out $2,000 and eventually will need to pay in $40,000, so it will pay out for lifetime.”

Debbie Debrick continues to share her son’s story and remains active within the district and community in order to spread awareness.

“I’m sure some of them are like ‘here we go again’,” she said. “However, we have had some kids come back and tell us how they got help for their friends in similar situations and they wouldn’t have probably done that if this hadn’t impacted them.”