DART police receive free home security systems

More than 300 Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police officers, fare enforcement officers and staff received free home monitoring devices Friday, Oct. 21, as part of a national Protect the Protectors campaign by State Farm, and Canary.

Started in 2015, Protect the Protectors identifies first responders across the country and donates Canary devices for use in their homes.

“Thousands of Americans wake up and go to work to protect the people in their community each day,” John Carter, Canary head of communications, said. “To keep us safe, they put their lives on the line. To pay them back, we wanted to help keep their homes and families safe while they’re on the job.”

During the ceremony at DART Police Headquarters, the two companies presented the free home monitoring devices to all DART police personnel, then showed them how to set up and use the new devices.

“We were happy to be a part of this today, especially since so many of our employees ride DART buses and trains,” State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said. “Protect the Protectors gives us a chance to show that we support what these remarkable men and women do for us.”

The Canary security device will connect the homes of DART police personnel, the first in North Texas to receive them, to an iPhone or iPad for quick monitoring. Two cameras will take 145-degree video inside the home and activate when there is any motion, activity or a change in temperature, humidity or air quality.

SOURCE Dallas Area Rapid Transit