DogFest celebrates freedom through four-footed companions

Photo: Ever curious about the world, a canine companion puppy stops to investigate the camera during DogFest. /Photo by John Starkey

Adults, children, and dogs gathered for the second annual DogFest Walk ‘n Roll, enjoying live music, food, fun and games while supporting change and impacting lives four paws at a time.

Organized by Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), the event took place at the new Baylor Scott & White Health Kinkeade Campus on Saturday, Oct. 1. The organization set out to raise $100,000, and was able to raise $48,000 dollars before the event even started.

“We have had a lot of fun activities going on here today for dogs, kids and families,” Mikell Bollonger, Regional Director of Development said. “We had a dog costume contest, best dog trick, best dog dancer, best dog singer contest as well. We also had a bouncy house, ring toss, hug a pup and cakewalk for the pups and pup-cakes for the winners.”

Canine Companion for Independence is a nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing specially trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

“The facility is trying to get puppy raisers, because we have new puppies coming in, and they need to be volunteer-raised until they get turned in for advanced training,” recent graduate Susan Mahoney said. “It’s a collaborative effort, but today is the biggest fundraiser that they have for Canine Companions for Independence. This is an extreme fundraiser on steroids.

“The dogs used are bred and born into the organization. They are bred specifically for traits of service dogs and calmness. They are bred and raised in caretake in Santa Rosa, California, then at eight weeks old, they are given out to volunteer puppy raisers.”

Debbie Smith has been a puppy raiser for nine years. She said it is often very emotional to raise a puppy before allowing them to be sent off to advanced training.

“We get one puppy for 18 months then you can turn one in and get another,” Smith said. “It’s like sending your kid off to college when they graduate, but in the end, it means you did a good job.”

According to Mahoney, who graduated and received her service dog, “Misha,” from Canine Companions for Independence, it would not be possible for most of the people in need to obtain these dogs without the organization.

“They [the dogs] are no charge to us. That’s why we need donors and sponsors and fundraising like this,” Mahoney said. “It would not be obtainable for a lot of us, me in particular. I would not be able to obtain a dog if I had to pay $50,000, because on average that’s the cost to train a dog. It’s a lot of money, but it’s so extensive; the dogs are so well checked, too. “