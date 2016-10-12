Domestic violence affects families, pets

Brighter Tomorrows hosted its fourth annual Purple Paw Project event to help raise awareness and community support surrounding the issue of pets and domestic violence.

“The event is a way our organization raises money and awareness around domestic violence,” Katrina Auwaerter, children’s program coordinator, said. “We include the intersection between domestic violence and pet abuse.”

Hosted at Lively Park in Irving, the event featured a fall themed photo booth, food from In and Out Burger, information tables, and even a kissing booth. The information tables were filled with a range of supporting organizations including the Irving Police Department, Lone Star Bulldog Rescue Group, and George the Therapy Dog.

Guided by Lindsay, George is a seven year old, trained therapy dog that works in hospitals and schools. Brighter Tomorrows invited them to come to the event to help pets and their owners relax.

“George and I are so glad to be here to support such a great cause,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay and George work as a therapy dog team, volunteering two hours a week in a hospital setting. George gives kids hugs and kisses, and even cuddles with them in bed.

“He is so excited,” Lindsay said. “He loves being able to work with children and interacting. He is so excited to be here.”

Brighter Tomorrows is currently the only shelter in Dallas County that accepts women and their families into the shelter along with their pets. Pets that live in domestic violence situations are 11 times more likely to be abused as well. Victims are often faced with the terrible decision of either leaving their pets in a dangerous environment or giving them up to a different owner completely.

Alexis Harrison works as the hotline case manager, and quickly realized families were declining shelters because they could not bring their pets with them. Many families consider their pets a part of the family, and they do not want to have to leave their pets.

“We have been able to accept some pets through the help of volunteers, like the city and animal shelters, holding on to pets for a certain amount of time for us,” Harrison said. “It really helps the victims to be able to secure a safe place for their pets. They are able to bring them into the emergency shelter, and have enough time to look for a new place.”