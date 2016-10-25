Don’t Miss These Events!

Teacher of the Year Ceremony

October 25, 6 p.m.

Irving ISD’s exemplary teachers will be honored during the annual Teacher of the Year Ceremony on Tuesday, October 25, at MacArthur High School. A reception is at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, followed by the program at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Alcohol and Drug Awareness Summit

October 27, 5 to 8 p.m.

Irving ISD is committed to providing parents and families with updated evidence and awareness on alcohol and drug trends. Alcohol and Drug Awareness Summit 2016: Families Uniting for Success will be held at Irving High School. This event will include information on how parents can begin alcohol and drug awareness talks with their children, drug trends in our area, an agency fair of community resources for parents and families, and a panel of experts to answer questions that are difficult to ask regarding alcohol and drugs. Refreshments and prizes will also be part of this event.

Open Studio Night!

October 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The University of Dallas invites you to take part in an evening showcasing the artwork of UD Graduate students as well as our advanced undergrads. There will be a Graduate group show in the Upper Gallery and demonstrations in various studios. Meet the artists, tour the art department, enjoy refreshments, and enter our studio scavenger hunt for a chance to win artist crafted prizes.