Don’t miss these local events!

iRun Irving Fun Walk/Run

October 8, 8:15 a.m.,

First annual iRun Fun Walk/Run and Wellness Fair at Irving Schools Stadium. Check-in is at 8:15 a.m., and the 1.5-mile fun walk/run begins at 9 a.m. The event encourages all Irving ISD students, employees and families to get moving. Pre-registration is $5 per group, and each group can include up to eight members. Register online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Irving_iRun or with any physical education teacher.

White Cane Day

October 14, 10 AM to 1PM

Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind’s White Cane Day Awareness and Celebration taking place at Dallas City Hall. Dallas and surrounding community’s residence with visual impairment, get together with the public to celebrate solo travel independence. Many local schools are also involved, including students and faculty. This year, is the 52nd anniversary since original proclamation signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

We will walk around City Hall for 30 minutes in celebration. Inside City Hall will be a well-planned program including representatives from several resources which serve people with visual impairment to receive education, employment and more.

Free lunch will be served from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers #76. If you can attend and would like lunch, please RSVP Blake Lindsay, at (214) 420-9419. Or email Blake.lindsay@dallaslighthouse.org .

North Central DFW Area Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face

October 20, 2016, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The North Central DFW Area Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face network is having a second meeting on October 20, 2016 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lifestream Health Centre & Med Spa at 705 Main Street in Coppell, Texas 75019. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/North-Central-DFW- YSC-Breast-Cancer-Survivors-Meetup