Don’t Miss These Local Events!

Keys to Success/Las Llaves del Exito

October 29, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free college fair for families will be held at Mountain View College, located at 4849 W. Illinois Ave. in Dallas. The event will provide students with the keys they need to succeed in higher education, including information about how to navigate the system so that they can attend a college or university.

The program will focus on students in grades 6 through 12. Parents and school counselors are invited. Breakfast will be provided. The half-day event will feature a FAFSA/TAFSA clinic, as well as a variety of other sessions geared specifically for middle school and high school students, plus programming for parents and school counselors.

Wellness Event for Seniors and Caregivers

October 29, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving will host a free wellness event for seniors and their caregivers that focuses on improving independence and quality of life for older adults.

The event will include expert speakers on quality health care services, community resources, home support resources, and education on nutrition and mental health. Attendees will enjoy a light breakfast, cooking demonstrations, door prizes and more.

Baylor Medical Center at Irving campus, Medical Office Building II, Conference Center, 2021 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75061.

Light the Night

October 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Irving (403 S. Main St) is hosting Light the Night. This is a fun, free and family-friendly event! Costumes, games, hot dogs, face painting, popcorn, candy and more!