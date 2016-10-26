Economist speaks about food insecurity at University of Dallas

By Hakim Zakaria

Dozens of University of Dallas economics and statistics students attended a presentation on alleviating food insecurity in the United States on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

In front of a packed lecture hall, Dr. Craig Gunderson of the University of Illinois, taught students about some of the pertinent issues associated with food insecurity facing the United States, and offered solutions to alleviate those issues.

From 2001-2007 food insecurity hovered around 12.2 percent, which was roughly 36 million Americans, according to Dr. Gunderson. However, in 2008, during the peak of the Great Recession, food insecurity jumped to 16.4 percent, or roughly 48.5 million Americans. Gunderson noted that race plays a role, citing the South, and more specifically, the Mississippi Delta, as having some of the highest rates of food insecurity due to the large number of minority-led households.

Other issues raised are the health risks associated with food insecurity, especially for young children and elders.

Paul Sculley, a junior economics major, became interested in food insecurity during a project in high school.

“I was surprised how high [food insecurity] is, and to think that in certain areas more than a third of the people don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Sculley said.

Among the best ways to alleviate food insecurity in America, Gunderson suggested, is for at-risk families to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“That is the most effective, specific, and very directed way for people to be better off,” Gunderson said. “That’s the most important thing, and it’s also something that is doable because raising people’s income is really hard to do.”

He added that making the application process for at-risk families an easier process would help a higher number of families enroll in SNAP and ultimately lead to a decline in food insecurity.