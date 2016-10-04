Event keeps knitters, crocheters in Stitches

Stitches had knitters and crocheters, inexperienced and experienced, using thread and needle to keep the old textile arts alive and in the hands of a new generation.

The four-day event started on Sep. 22 and took over the Irving Convention Center, attracting knitters and crocheters from across the country, to buy different fibers, participate in fashion shows, bingo nights and learn from expert teachers about particular aspects of their crafts.

“It’s all about keeping the people knitting and crocheting, but it’s also to get young people to continue doing it so that the art form never goes away,” Libby Butler, a representative of Gluck Public Relations, said. “It’s also about keeping the industry alive since its very therapeutic, and becoming fulfilled and being proud of what you made.”

This is the second year that Stitches has hosted the consumer event in the Southwest region. The event hosted over 80 classes for knitters and crocheters, as well as a market place offering a wide selection of supplies, book signings, live demonstrations, style shows and learn-to- knit clinics.

“It’s like a party,” Butler Gluck said. “There’s a very vibrant knitting-crocheting culture out here in the Dallas metropolis area and a lot of shops in Dallas that sell yarn. Shows tend to be where there’s a major hub or that are easily accessible because we have people that come from all over.”

Nathania Apple, a knitting enthusiast battles a common misconception that the old pastime is dying.

“It’s just the opposite,” Apple said. “It’s actually a growing industry. One of the lovely things is that we have education for all crafters of all levels here. If you’re brand-new and never picked up needles, you can learn how to knit and crotchet here.

“We have one-hour sessions where people can learn the craft from the ground up, to very advanced education for people that have been doing this craft their whole lives to learn new techniques and skills and configure their love for their craft.”

Lily Chin, a teacher at the event was quick to appoint herself as the Michael Jordan of the yarn crowd.

“It’s about getting together with like-minded people to share your passion,” Chin said. “I mean there is even an official knitters’ handshake and language that only we understand. It causes people to sometimes look at us as if we are crazy. The moguls are like, why would you bother knitting something when you can go out any buy it? But they don’t understand the process and what goes into it. “

Stitches also gives to non-profit organizations like the Knitted Knockers who were collecting knitted and crocheted breast prosthetics and Halos of Hope who were collecting chemo caps all weekend.

“There’s a really strong altruistic concern for people within the knitting and crocheting community,” Apple said. “They tend to love to craft for knitting events. They have plenty of things that they do and have done for their families. Once they feel like they’ve done enough for themselves and their families they tend to knit for charities. “

Although the event consists mostly of older women, Chin pointed out that she has noticed a change in the demographics of people in the industry.

“My classes have gotten younger over the years, as the median age was between 50 and 60, but today I had a few girls in their 20s,” she said. “The Internet has made it younger, and there have been more and more men coming into the fold as well. “

Chin also added that knitting and crocheting can stimulate physical and mental development.

“A lot of people use knitting as therapy,” Chin said. “Studies have shown that it calms the nerves and is very helpful with a lot of people with disabilities.

“That’s why people who go through death and trauma from lost loved ones and stuff, they say knitting takes your mind off of those things and gets you through it.

“I have a lot of students tell me, darn if I knew I could apply math to knitting, I would have done so much better in school, as it’s like a good crossword puzzle,” she said.