FBPD seeking robbery suspect

The Farmers Branch Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect, wanted in connection with a knifepoint aggravated robbery.

An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at knifepoint in the 13400 block of Midway Road, Sunday, Sep. 25 at about 11:46 a.m. The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a thin build, mustache and in his 30s.

The suspect left the area in a stolen vehicle that was later recovered in Dallas. A short time after the robbery, the suspect was photographed on surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit cards at various stores in the Dallas area.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Farmers Branch Police at 972.484.3620.

SOURCE Farmers Branch Police