Film Review: Accountant brings intriguing character to top crime drama

Synopsis: As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities and the body count starts to rise.

Review: The Accountant is an intriguing and entertaining character who would be fun to watch on a week to week basis. Sort of Rainman meets Jason Bourne. The film’s high caliber action and pinpoint acting make up for the blurred story line and crater sized plot holes. Plus there are just enough unpredictable moments to overshadow those moments you saw coming a mile away.

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has not had an easy life. Diagnosed early on with an acute case of autism his military father trained him to overcome his situation by any means possible. Now he is a brilliant mathematician and accountant for many criminal organizations; secluded in a socially inept body. When he is hired by a robotics corporation to uncover some odd money trails, he discovers that he isn’t the only one interested in the company’s finances. He must rely on his “skills” in order to finish the job he started.

Affleck does a perfect job of bringing both of his character’s personality traits to light. He has to fully engage with the beautiful mind of Christian without shying away from the violent engagements. The element that marries them together is the eyes. Regardless of the task there is an extreme focus in the gaze. You understand that his thoughts are moving at warp speed while on the outside he is cool and calculating. You aren’t completely sure of his motivations but you know that there has to be a purpose to every action he takes.

When you throw Dana (Anna Kendrick) into the mix things really get interesting. Dana is a young, energetic, talkative accountant at the robotics firm and makes Wolff incredibly uncomfortable. He has a hard time understanding or recognizing emotion much less using it to converse with someone like her. It is humorous to watch him when she is around, and Kendrick was a good casting decision. Granted it is the same Anna we see most of the time, but we like it.

There are several intersecting story lines in this film and one branch of that is the treasury department that is interested in Wolff. Led by Director Raymond King (J.K. Simmons) and agent Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) the task force is trying to figure out who he is and what his connections are to these profile criminals. Like most of the story this plot line serves a purpose but is not completely thought out.

The Accountant is a top level crime drama. The character and performance of Affleck make this one to see. Wolff is someone you would tune in to watch each week on a well written TV show. His back story and motives deserve a chance to shine a bit more. Plus his interaction with people like Dana would help peel away the layers of social awkwardness. You want to see him succeed in the areas he struggles in while watching him dominate where he is most comfortable.

The film is rated R for strong violence and language throughout. It is an adult film intended for older audiences. Other than the very strong violence (which you need in a film of this nature) the rest of the content is handled subtly and with taste. I give it 4 out of 5 strobe lights. Worth the box office ticket price, and one I will watch several times over.