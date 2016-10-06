Great Harvest sets attendance record for second year in a row

Photo: The Great Harvest attracts more people to help those in need. /Courtesy Photo

With reservations for 430 friends, The Great Harvest ~ An Evening to Care benefitting Irving Cares was a fantastic party raising nearly $270,000. Irving Cares welcomed these friends, old and new, to the Irving Convention Center grand ballroom and prefunction area, and it was the perfect setting for this gathering to celebrate the work accomplished at Irving Cares.

This event has raised more than a cumulative $2.5 million since its inception in 1991. Guests enjoyed a lively evening with auction bidding and a Silver Ticket raffle where the winner chose a wine train trip to Napa Valley, California from the live auction. Cydney Roberts, the 2016 Chair, coordinated a truly milestone event.

Irving Cares looks forward with anticipation to the 2017 event, tentatively scheduled for Sep. 22, 2017 at Irving Convention Center. The event will celebrate the 60th Birthday of Irving Cares.

SOURCE Irving Cares