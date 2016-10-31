Healthcare Associates’ casino night benefits local charity

Photo: A little witches’ brew and a few cards make the evening a little less scary as Healthcare Associates hosts a Halloween Casino Night to benefit Irving Cares. /Courtesy photo

With their famous Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament front and center, as well as a barbeque dinner catered by Cool River, Healthcare Associates of Irving hosted their third annual Halloween Casino Night. The event, which encouraged participants to attend dressed in costumes, benefited Irving Cares.

Jennifer Walters, who organized the Oct. 22 event, enjoyed watching so many people’s hard work come together.

“It’s awesome, because I just get excited about who all shows up,” Walters said. “It’s such a great event. We raise a lot of money. It feels good to have everyone come together finally.”

Over time, the Halloween theme crept into the Healthcare Associates of Irving’s annual festivities.

“We’ve had three casinos, and prior to that we had some rallies,” Walters said. “We’re doing a costume contest this time around, so that makes this year a little bit different. We still have some great auction items, but the whole costume thing kind of throws a little kick in there.

“It feels awesome to get this many people in one place to help donate and to do all this for one charity. It’s amazing how many people came together with my office and my work.

“We [originally] did the rallies. We used to do a kids’ event where [children] would show up, and we’d have bounce houses and things. It just seemed like a lot of work, and it didn’t raise a lot of money, so I came up with the casino theme where [we could] get sponsors, [patrons could] pay to get in, and then enjoy and have fun. It just seems to have raised a lot more money than it did previously when we did the rally,” she said.

James Anderson, a physician and partner at Healthcare Associates, talked about why his organization chose to partner with Irving Cares.

“Being local here in Irving, we have a lot of patients that we would hear who were benefiting from the services that Irving Cares offered, with their food bank, and job assistance,” Anderson said. “They have senior day care, which is a huge help to a lot of our patients. We thought that by helping to support them we were helping to support our patients as well.”

Teddie Story, CEO of Irving Cares, was at the front desk greeting every attendee who came out to support her organization.

“We’re very thankful for partnerships like the one we have with Healthcare Associates, and we always encourage people to find something that they care about,” Story said. “Some cause, some event, some mission that they can support, because when you help others it feels really good.”