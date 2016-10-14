IBFA, IGCA celebrate cancer survivors on Cancer Blitz Day

Photo: Families launch pink balloons in support of cancer survivors and in memory of those lost to the disease. /Photo by Demond King

Approximately 200 youngsters from the Irving Boy’s Football Association (IBFA) and the Irving Girl’s Cheerleader Association (IGCA) participated in the second annual Cancer Blitz Day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The organizations welcomed over 900 guests to an amazing day filled with singing, dancing, football, and a balloon release.

“We are spending the day to celebrate with the family members who are still with us today,” Jean Balensiefen, event director, said. “We want them to know how important they are to us. We award them with certificates that will let them know they are our heroes.”

The blowout powderpuff football game featured girls playing the field while boys cheered them on. During the game, guests were able to purchase pink balloons for the anticipated balloon release. Balensiefen said the release is a way for everyone to let all the wonderful angels in Heaven know that we know they are there and they have our backs.

“People really love the balloon release,” Balensiefen said. “People are shocked at how emotional they feel. You never know that one little piece of helium will make you feel that way. We are wanting this to get bigger and bigger each year. It’s something we are very proud of.”

Everything for the event, including the food for the kids, t-shirts, the DJ, balloons and all the decorations were donations from the great people of the community. The Pink Out committee plays a huge part in planning the event beginning in January.

“We want the community to know that IBFA and IGCA are here,” Balensiefen said. “We back the community and the community backs us. It’s important for the community to know that we are one family, which is our phrase. We are family.”

Jesse and his family was scheduled to be moving into a new home during the event, but he thought the kids needed to participate in the event. He has a nine year old daughter and four year old son participating in IGCA and IBFA.

“We don’t know what people are dealing with behind closed doors,” Jesse said. “So you just have to be positive and let them know someone is there for them.

“Cancer affects more people than we know. It’s a horrible disease. The things people have to go through with the medicine are even more horrible. You never know who’s fighting what battle, so we just come out for support.”

“I am so proud of the turnout this year,” Tina Cherry said. “We’re so proud of Jean. She worked really hard at getting everything planned and organized for today. It has been a great day.”

Marissa participates in multiple cancer events a year. She enjoys the love and support the community is able to give with an issue that affects thousands of people a day. She had her grandchildren out at the Cancer Blitz Day as a way to show support during the balloon release.

“We have ten balloons to show our support,” Marissa said. “I have two close relatives affected by cancer, and one who survived. The tragedy of cancer touches close to home for us. This is a great event for me and my family.”