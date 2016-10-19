iRun encourages students and parents to become more healthy

Blue skies and physical education teachers greeted participants of the first annual iRun Fun Walk/Run and Wellness Fair as they started, and eventually finished, the run hosted at the Irving Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Irving ISD partnered with the Irving Schools Foundation and Baylor Scott & White to organize the morning of fun and fitness. The event featured a mile-and-half run through a zig-zag course on the Irving Stadium grounds and a wellness fair with plenty of vendors featuring local businesses.

“The most exciting part of it was just to see all of our community come together in one place a for health and wellness event,” Sandi Cravens, health and physical education coordinator for Irving ISD, said. “We just don’t have many events like this in Irving, so this was the first one that’s a district event.

“My physical education elementary folks actually manned the course to direct people since it was a zig-zag course. We used every inch of our school district property to get a mile and a half. We also had 20 vendors or so for the wellness fair.”

John R. Good Elementary physical education teacher, Zak Martinez, encouraged participants throughout the morning. He noted that of the 300 participants, the number of parents who were involved stood out more than anything.

“It starts with the parents and their involvement,” Martinez said. “It was really neat seeing everybody coming together for one goal and being together while trying to stay in shape was a sight to see. Health and fitness is important in Irving. Obviously in Irving we have a lot of unhealthy habits as a community and starting something like this that’s brand new is always exciting.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback so far, and everybody thought it was going really well,” Cravens said. “And you can’t beat the weather, so I think that’s maybe a sign that we need to continue having them. Right now we’re just doing elementary physical education, but our vision is to make it district-wide for K-12 and our wellness employees as well.

“Were just in phase one, I guess you could say, which is just for the elementary kids in P.E.”

Irving MacArthur senior, Kris Terry, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a football related incident during the 2015 high school football season was able to take part in the fun run event.

“I came in the top 20 apparently, and that was exciting for me out of like 300-400 people that showed up,” Terry said. “I was like, ‘wow, I’m kind of decent,’ cause my ACL actually exploded, and my doctor told me it was completely gone.

“I had to rehab for a long time and do leg exercises to get it to full strength, so to be out here participating, this shows that my rehab worked effectively. I actually got faster, and at one point, I was racing my friends out here and ended up being faster than them. I was like, ‘wow I’ve never been this fast before.’”