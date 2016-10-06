Irving High cadets selected for leadership conference

Irving High School MCJROTC Cadet Commanding Officer Colonel Aaron Potter (center) and Cadet Company Gunnery Sergeant Alejandra Vasquez (third from left) were selected from a pool of thousands of ROTC cadets and other student leaders from across Texas and Oklahoma to attend the week-long Youth Leadership Conference at Texas Wesleyan University.

The conference, sponsored by the Military Officers of World Wars (MOWW), offers high school students the chance to develop leadership skills via patriotic education. The general curriculum goal is 50 percent of class time is devoted to leadership, 30 percent to U.S. history and U.S. Government, and 20 percent to the Free Enterprise System and the U.S. economy. Students interact with instructors and peers in small group discussions, debates, skits, etc., Most YLCs conduct a mock trial using an actual US court case. Students also make oral and written presentations.

SOURCE Irving ISD