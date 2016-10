On Saturday, Oct. 15, the marching bands of Nimitz, Irving, and MacArthur high schools took the field in Duncanville for the esteemed Region 20 UIL Marching Band Contest.

All three bands earned overall superior ratings and qualified for the UIL Area B Marching Contest, to be held Saturday, Oct. 29, in Bedford. To have all three competing bands advance is a great accomplishment and moves each band one step closer to representing the district at State.

SOURCE Irving ISD